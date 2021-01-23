Covid-19: Arrival with virulent South African strain faces 39-day MIQ stay

Staff at Jet Park quarantine hotel near Auckland Airport, where one arrrival is facing a much longer quarantine stint than most.

An arrival from South Africa who caught Covid-19 more than three weeks after landing in New Zealand will spend at least 39 days in quarantine.

But their daunting stint, necessitated after they caught the virus in quarantine from someone in their travel bubble, is still not quite New Zealand's longest stay in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ).

The person, whose identity is not publicly known, arrived in New Zealand on a flight from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates on Boxing Day 2020.

One of their travelling companions tested positive following routine testing around day three of their stay at an isolation hotel, a Ministry of Health spokesman said.

The case was carrying a new South African strain of Covid-19. The strain – 501Y.V2, or variant B.1.351 – is reportedly proving to be more transmissible than other variants.

An article published in Nature on January 21 suggests the strain is better than others at eluding immune responses triggered by vaccines. “It’s extremely worrying,” Tulio de Oliveira, a South African researcher, told the scientific journal.

The group arrived before New Zealand introduced mandatory testing on arrival in addition to the day three and 12 tests.

Their travel bubble was transferred from an undisclosed isolation hotel to the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland on New Year's Eve.

While at Jet Park, the other person was subject to regular routine testing, the spokesman said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Senior medical officer Richard Chen and his colleagues at the Jet Park quarantine facility have helped nearly every case of Covid-19 from the Auckland August cluster (first published October 2020).

They returned a positive test on January 20 and will spend at least another 14 days in quarantine.

That means they will have spent from December 26 until at least February 3 in MIQ, a duration of 39 days, or five-and-a-half weeks.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) records, dating from July, show the longest quarantine stay is just over 40 days, ending December 13.

This was due to their quarantine countdown resetting after someone in their bubble tested positive, the spokesman said.

While stays can be extended because of people in shared bubbles testing positive, the most common reason is logistical issues, often related to transport options.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Army personnel guarding the perimeter of the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch, which is being used for managed isolation and quarantine. (File photo)

“This is the most common reason for people staying one night extra,” the spokesman said.

“If they are cleared for release late at night/overnight, we allow them to stay an extra night and leave in the morning.”

An MIQ spokesman working for MBIE, which oversees MIQ, said if a member of a bubble tests positive for Covid-19 in an isolation hotel, the entire bubble is moved to quarantine, regardless of whether the others have tested positive.

“Once they move into quarantine their 14 days is reset to zero,” he said.

“This is to ensure that MIQ can catch positive Covid-19 cases, which may develop amongst other member of the bubble during their stay in quarantine.”

Jerome Delay/AP People who were just tested for COVID-19 wait in line to make payment for the test at a private laboratory in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. South Africa is bracing for its second wave, as many people will travel across provinces for vacations and visiting their families.

Daily health checks and well-being check-ups continue for as long as a person remains in MIQ, the spokesman said.

“If anything is raised in these checks, such as mental health concerns, further appropriate support is arranged. From time to time those who have to stay in quarantine longer may require additional support through the Wellbeing team or specific health services.”

The approximately 40-day MIQ stints in New Zealand echo the history of the word “quarantine”.

It derives from the Venetian quarantena, meaning “forty days”, referring to the length of time ships arriving in Venice were required to be isolated in the 15th century to prevent plague outbreaks.

On December 28, the government announced an additional test on arrival for travellers from higher risk countries such as the United Kingdom, sparked by the emergence of virulent new strains overseas.

The arrivals are required to stay in their isolation hotel rooms until this first test comes back negative.

This additional test was extended to all arrivals from January 18, except those from Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific islands.

All travellers arriving after 11.59pm, January 25, except those from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, will be required to test negative before departing for New Zealand.