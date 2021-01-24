Covid-19: Health officials respond to possible community case of coronavirus in Northland

A top New Zealand epidemiologist warns that pre-depature testing is not enough to keep Covid-19 out of New Zealand communities.

Health officials are responding to a suspected community case of Covid-19 in Northland.

The case is related to someone who was recently released from managed isolation and quarantine, NZ Herald reported.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to address media on Sunday.

In the last Ministry of Health update on Friday, there were nine new cases to report, all in managed isolation.

Three of the cases were travellers returning from the United States, and two were from the United Kingdom, two from India and one each from the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.

Earlier that day, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced optional saliva testing would be available for border workers in quarantine facilities from Monday.

It is the first time Covid-19 saliva testing has been offered by the Government.

This new precautionary measure is in response to higher rates of infection overseas and the more transmissible variants of Covid-19.

The saliva tests would be offered on a voluntary basis, and would not replace nasal swabs, Hipkins said.

It was hoped the saliva tests would mean any positive cases among workers at quarantine facilities would be picked up faster and workers would be provided with another layer of assurance.