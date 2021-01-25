Covid-19: Northland community case is the highly contagious South African variant

The new community case of Covid-19 was infected with the highly contagious South African variant.

In a briefing at 1pm, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it’s highly likely she was infected in managed isolation.

The woman occupied a room close to another case. Officials are confident the infection was a direct link and there's no missing link.

They still don't know how the infection happened and are reviewing CCTV footage to see when and where they came into contact with each other, Hipkins said.

The woman adhered to infection control guidelines in her room in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel and in the exercise space, he said.

The 46 people due to leave the Pullman today have had their release delayed and will have an additional test before they leave.

Fifteen people are being treated as close contacts of the Northland community case. Thirteen of them are in a retail setting; as it's not known who served the woman, they are all being treated as close contacts.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield asked people who were not symptomatic and had not come into contact with the case to “stand back” and give priority to people who really need a test.

On Monday morning, Hipkins said the woman's husband and hairdresser had tested negative.

“That's some good news to start the day,” Hipkins told RNZ's Morning Report.

Casual contacts would be treated differently due to the risk of the more transmissible variant. Hipkins called this "casual plus" which meant casual contacts would isolate while awaiting test results.

The woman, who lives just south of Whangārei, had completed managed isolation in Auckland's Pullman Hotel, returning two negative tests.

After returning home, she started feeling unwell on January 15 and was tested for the virus on Friday, returning a positive result on Saturday night.

A total of 28 businesses, including cafes, bar and shops, were visited by the woman before she tested positive for the virus.

They are mainly in southern Northland, while she travelled with her husband, but the pair also went as far as Helensville in Auckland's north-west.

Speaking on Monday morning, Hipkins said people who have left managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel – about 600 people – from January 6 onwards, will be asked to re-test and isolate while they await results.

“People should exercise cautious judgement,” the Covid-19 Response Minister said.

The list of Northland locations went up on Sunday evening and Hipkins said it was not hard to get in touch with the “relevant people who should know"”.

However, if that process could speed up in the future, he would prefer it but "we are where we are".

Locals were told to continue to follow the usual rules such as scanning QR codes and continuing to be vigilant with hygiene.

"The woman concerned has shown us all how valuable scanning those QR codes, turning on bluetooth and keeping a good record of our movements is - and I'd ask everyone to follow that," Hipkins said.

The woman and her husband, a close contact, had kept good records of where they had been and had been keeping to themselves.

Hipkins said quarantine lengths and further quarantine would be ultimately looked at if there had been a long incubation period.

"If the virus was deemed to have been picked up abroad, bought back into New Zealand and not detected for that length of time until after the managed isolation stay then that's something we'll have to have another look at."