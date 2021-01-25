Covid-19: Six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Nearly 30 businesses were visited by the woman, and some will be staying shut today as a precaution.

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Minister Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the new cases in a press conference at 1pm.

On Sunday a 56-year-old woman tested positive in the community in Northland after leaving managed isolation.

She returned two negative tests during her stay at Auckland's Pullman Hotel facility.

The woman travelled to New Zealand via London and Singapore after travelling around Spain and the Netherlands last year.

The origin and strain of the infection is now confirmed as the South African variant and the source is likely to be a fellow returnee at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Two of the four close contacts of the woman, her husband and a hairdresser, have tested negative.

Meanwhile, community testing capacity in Northland and Auckland has been rapidly expanded in response to strong public demand.

Two additional pop up testing centres are open today in Helensville and Mangawhai and opening hours at all the existing community testing centres in Northland and Auckland have been extended.