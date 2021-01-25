Covid-19: What we know about the South African variant so far

EXPLAINER: A number of new variants of Covid-19 have been identified as more transmissible than the first variant found in New Zealand last year. With the recent community case confirmed as being the South African variant, how much do we actually know about it?

The 56-year-old Northland woman who tested positive for Covid-19 has the South African variant of the virus, it was confirmed on Monday.

Genetic sequencing has confirmed that she contracted the virus during her stay in MIQ at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel from another returnee, however the exact point of contact is still being investigated.

The South African variant, known as B.1.351, is believed to be more transmissible than the variant that infected New Zealanders last year. Here’s what we know about the South African variant.

What is a variant?

When a virus replicates, it has the potential to mutate. A virus that has one or several new mutations is called a “variant" of the original virus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In comparison to other infectious diseases, SARS-CoV-2 evolves quite slowly.

Hundreds of variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified around the world since the pandemic began.

“It’s normal for viruses to change,” information on the WHO website explained.

Mutations can change the characteristics of a virus by altering its transmission or severity of the disease it causes.

More infectious, but is it more deadly?

There is no evidence that the new South African variant causes more serious illness.

The South African variant, along with the B.1.1.7 strain originating from the UK, is reportedly 50 per cent to 70 per cent more transmissible than earlier variants that spread across the globe.

Studies are underway to understand each variant’s full impact on transmission, the clinical severity of infection, and the antibody response.

The reproduction value (R0) of the South African variant is believed to increase from two to three.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested the UK variant may be more deadly, after publication of new advice to the British Government. However, Prof. Graham Medley, who co-authored the advice to Johnson's Government, has suggested it was still too early to say if the variant killed more people.

University of Canterbury mathematics professor Michael Plank said more data was needed and the sample sizes used to inform the advice were quite small.

The fact the variant is much more infectious was of greater concern, he said.

“Even after an outbreak of a few weeks or a couple of months, you've got massively more people infected and massively more death than you would have with the old variant," University of Canterbury mathematics professor Michael Plank says.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Large queues form at the Marsden Point Covid-19 testing station following news of a new community case in Northland.

Could recovered cases be re-infected?

The South African variant of the virus, known as 501Y.V2, was first reported on December 18, after it had spread through three provinces in South Africa. It was originally identified in Nelson Mandela Bay in samples dating back to the start of October.

It has largely replaced existing variants that spread around South Africa earlier in the pandemic.

Epidemiologist Dr Arindam Basu​, from the University of Canterbury, earlier said this new strain appeared to remove antibody responses. This could result in recovered cases becoming re-infected.

“The South African strain, 501.V2, will be a cause for concern,” he said.

Basu explained this variant appears to infect both younger and older people.

David White/Stuff The Pullman Hotel in Auckland, where a Northland woman contracted Covid-19 during her stay in MIQ.

Are cases of the new variant cared for differently?

The protocols around caring for arrivals infected with the new variant in managed isolation and quarantine do not differ from the existing measures in place.

Positive cases receive daily health checks and personal protective equipment is always used.

“Infection prevention control protocols are in place for all staff, and we can assure the public that there is no increased risk to the community,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement earlier in January.

The ministry spokesperson explained all cases found in isolation need to meet the recovered case definition before being allowed to leave the facility. They must be symptom-free for at least 72 hours and there needs to have been a minimum of 10 days since symptom onset or a positive test.

From January 15 pre-departure testing requirements for travellers from the UK and US also took affect, with the aim to reduce the number of cases arriving in New Zealand. Day zero and day one tests for arrivals from higher-risk countries allow cases to be detected sooner and moved to quarantine.

This new requirement came into effect after the community case left isolation.