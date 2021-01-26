Covid-19: Iwi ask for water, toilet facilities as people wait hours for tests in Northland

There are long queues of waiting cars at testing stations across Whangārei following the latest community case of Covid-19.

Iwi and hapū in the Far North are calling for additional resources to speed up Covid-19 testing, and for basic amenities like toilets to be available for those waiting for their test.

The Ngātiwai Trust Board said it was inundated with complaints from kaumātua and whānau who were forced to spend hours in hot conditions awaiting tests.

Ngātiwai Trust Board chair Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards told Morning Report that authorities needed to ensure adequate staffing at testing centres in the region as Auckland Anniversary weekend approaches, describing the scenes from Monday as “bedlam”.

RNZ The queue of vehicles waiting for Covid testing in Kamo, Whangārei.

“Clearly yesterday there was a significant need and fortunately some of those who just happened to be there stepped forward to assist in terms of assisting flow of traffic but in terms of basic relief, that's our focus and priority.”

Hapū co-ordinator Huhana Lyndon said there needed to be basic amenities available to those waiting for a test.

“Times have changed, we're in the middle of summer and no more than three hours [and in those] three hours people need manaakitanga: water, access to toilets and potentially food, and that's the manaaki that we need for our people as they wait for those important tests.

“We need to be mindful about our GPs that are available to do testing also and to direct our traffic for our people to access the services they need in a timely manner so we need to talk to our whānau and our community about who needs to get tested now.”

She supported those in the region who had already cancelled or postponed events for the coming long weekends and moving into Waitangi, they would be approaching it "cautiously".

The Ngātiwai Trust Board have postponed the opening of Mokau Marae in Whangaruru until February 27.