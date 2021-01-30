Covid-19: WHO airs concerns as EU to potentially block vaccine exports to non-EU countries

The European Union introduced tighter rules Friday (local time) on exports of Covid-19 vaccines that could hit shipments to nations like the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, amid a deepening dispute with drugmaker AstraZeneca over supplies of potentially lifesaving shots.

World Health Organisation officials have warned that new European Union moves to tighten rules on the export of Covid-19 shots were “not helpful”, and said any such restrictions mustn't get in the way of beating the disease worldwide.

Francisco Seco/AP The AstraZeneca office building in Brussels, Belgium.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other WHO officials warned of supply-chain disruptions that could result and ripple through the world, potentially stalling the fight against the pandemic.

The EU's executive Commission on Friday introduced measures to tighten rules on exports of shots produced in its 27-member countries. The measures will be used until the end of March to control shipments outside the bloc.

The idea is to ensure EU nations get shots they bought from vaccine makers at a time when supplies are limited and production hiccups have emerged.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum event alongside Tedros and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said: “It's important for us that Europe is safe, that the world is safe.”

“But if we want to have acceptance for this, of course we also need to vaccinate our own people. So it's about the right balance.''

Gareth Fuller/AP A vial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Bourla said seeking an actual ban on exports – and he emphasised that wasn't what the EU wasn't doing – “could become a lose-lose situation rather than a win for Europe situations”.

Tedros acknowledged pressures faced by national politicians but said hoarding vaccine could lead to a “catastrophic moral failure,'' a simmering pandemic and a slow economic recovery around the world.

Dr Bruce Aylward, a special adviser to Tedros, said such measures must not “get in the way of trying to beat this disease on a global scale”.

“What concerns us the most in a situation like this is that ultimately it's the most vulnerable countries ... that suffer the most in any situation where we end up with trade restrictions or barriers,'' he said.

Earlier, the 27-nation bloc EU and AstraZeneca made public a heavily redacted version of their vaccine deal that’s at the heart of a dispute over the delivery schedule.

The contract, agreed to last year by the European Commission and the drugmaker, allows the EU’s member countries to buy 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for a further 100 million doses. It’s one of several contracts the EU’s executive branch has with vaccine makers to secure a total of more than 2 billion shots.

The EU lashed out at the British-Swedish drugmaker this week after the company said it would only supply 31 million doses of vaccine in initial shipments, instead of the 80 million doses it had hoped to deliver. Brussels claimed AstraZeneca would supply even less than that, just one-quarter of the doses due between January and March – and member countries began to complain.

Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Getty Images The EU insists it’s not an export ban, although it coul dbe used to block shipments to the UK or other non-EU countries.

The European Commission is concerned that doses meant for Europe might have been diverted from an AstraZeneca plant on the continent to the UK, where two other company sites are located. The EU also wants doses at two sites in Britain to be made available to European citizens.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told Germany's Die Welt newspaper this week that the UK government helped create the vaccine developed with Oxford University and signed its contract three months before the EU did. Soriot said that under the British contract, vaccines produced at UK sites must go to the UK first.

To head off similar disputes and allay fears that vaccines might be diverted, the Commission introduced measures Friday to tighten rules on the exports of shots produced in the 27 EU countries. The “vaccine export transparency mechanism″ will be used until the end of March to control shipments to non-EU countries and ensure that any exporting company based in the EU first submits its plans to national authorities.

The EU insisted that's not an export ban, although it could be used to block shipments to the UK or other non-EU countries.

Officials said it is intended to ensure member nations get the shots they bought from producers. They said the mechanism would not affect humanitarian deliveries and shipments to countries covered by the COVAX initiative co-led by the World Health Organisation – meant to ensure less wealthy parts of the world have equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

