Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation, no community transmission found

One new case of Covid-19 has been caught at the border, as community testing ramped up following three new cases linked to the Pullman managed isolation facility.

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and none in the community.

On Sunday, health authorities announced the person arrived in the country from the United States on Thursday, and tested positive during routine day 0 testing. They are in quarantine in Auckland.

It comes after three community cases were announced this week – one in Northland and two in Auckland.

All three had returned from overseas and completed their managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in central Auckland, where they all returned two negative Covid-19 tests.

They tested positive after being released – the Northland case on Saturday night and the Auckland cases on Wednesday night.

All are believed to have contracted the virus during the final days of their stay at the Pullman.

David White/Stuff Investigations continue into how the three people who were in managed isolation at the Pullman became infected with Covid-19.

So far all close contacts of the cases identified have returned negative Covid-19 results, and day 12 testing is to be undertaken of contacts who remain in isolation.

From noon on Sunday, a slew of interim measures were being enforced for those in isolation at the Pullman while a review is undertaken into how the transmission occurred.

These include people having to stay in their rooms following their day 11/12 test until they return a negative result and are advised they can leave the facility, and undergoing a day five post-departure test and stay at home until they test negative.

Stuff A long queue formed at Orewa’s Victor Eaves Park earlier this week to access a Covid-19 community testing centre after two people tested positive after leaving the Pullman MIQ facility.

Until February 14, all staff working in managed isolation at the Pullman will be required to undergo twice-weekly testing.

Of the 352 returnees that left the Pullman between January 9-24, authorities have negative results for 332 people.

One infant is not required to test.

Efforts continue to follow up the remaining 17 people, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

An additional person earlier reported in this group has now been confirmed as having left New Zealand for Australia.

With one person having recovered, the total number of active cases in the country on Sunday is 71.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1947.

The new cases linked to the Pullman have caused a surge in testing rates, with increased demand in Auckland and Northland.

On Friday, 7871 tests were processed, bringing the 7-day rolling average to 6056 tests.