Covid-19: One new case in managed isolation, no community cases

There is one new case of Covid-19, in managed isolation, and no community cases.

The update comes after a Northland woman tested positive on January 23, and two cases in north Auckland tested positive on Thursday, after leaving managed isolation at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel.

All test results of close contacts of the border-related cases are negative, the Ministry of Health said in its update on Sunday.

Stuff On Thursday, long queues formed at a pop-up testing station in Auckland’s Ōrewa after news of two community cases spread. Testing stations will continue to run this weekend.

The new case arrived from the UK on January 26, travelling via Qatar. The person is staying in MIQ in Auckland, and tested positive as part of their day-3 routine testing.

One previously reported case of coronavirus has now recovered, keeping the number of active cases at 71.

Scott Hammond/Stuff People are urged to keep scanning the Covid Tracer app, to keep a record of where they have been. (File photo)

People are being advised to isolate and get tested for coronavirus if they were at any of the locations of interest linked to the new Auckland cases.

In the last seven days, more than 45,000 tests have been processed, including 5666 tests on Saturday.

While it is a long weekend in the northern North Island due to Auckland Anniversary Day, a number of testing stations are still open in Auckland and Northland.

This includes four community testing centres open on Sunday in Auckland’s Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara, and a pop-up testing centre in Albany open 8am until midday on Sunday and Monday.

Stuff People who were at locations of interest for the new Auckland cases are encouragd to get a test, such as these people queueing at Ōrewa on Thursday.

Testing is also available at a number of other primary care and urgent care clinics.

“Local public health authorities are closely monitoring demand for testing during the long weekend so they can continue to meet the needs of their communities,” the ministry’s update said.

People continue to be encouraged to scan the Covid Tracer app, after one Auckland business was prosecuted for not displaying the QR code.

Nearly 5000 people have signed up to the app in the last day, bringing the total number to 2.54 million registered users.

In the ministry’s update on Saturday, there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community but one new case in managed isolation – a person who arrived from the US on January 28.

On Saturday, new measures came into effect for guests and staff at the Pullman managed isolation facility, as investigations into the breach continued.

Guests would be required to stay in their rooms after having a day-12 test, until they receive a negative test result.

Phil Walter/Getty Images New measures are in place at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel MIQ facility, after people who left there later tested positive for coronavirus.

However, returnees leaving the Pullman would also be required to have a test five days after leaving the facility.

They are required to stay at home and increase their use of face masks until receiving a negative test. Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms after leaving the Pullman needs to self-isolate and get a test.

Staff working at the Pullman need to have twice-weekly testing until February 14.