Covid-19: Australian quarantine-free travel pause due to expire

A plane is poised to fly to Sydney, as the suspension of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is due to expire.

The one-way travel bubble was suspended on Monday, after the Northland community case of Covid-19 was confirmed.

The pause on quarantine-free travel was initially only for 72 hours, but it was extended for a further 72 hours on Thursday when two more cases, linked to the first, were confirmed.

Supplied Air New Zealand's first quarantine-free flight arrived at Brisbane Airport, Queensland, on January 19. Now there is hope the one-way travel bubble can resume.

Air New Zealand has a flight from Auckland to Sydney scheduled to leave at 6.15pm on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Australia pushes back decision on quarantine-free flights from New Zealand

* Covid-19: Flights cancelled as Australia extends pause on NZ services for another 72 hours

* Covid-19: Australia one-way travel suspension a 'cautionary message', foreign affairs minister says



A spokeswoman for the airline said the suspension was in place until 4pm on Sunday and, pending any further update from the Australian Government, the flight was due to depart on time.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff David Robert Pickard, of New Zealand band The Fools, was among those denied passage to Australia on Monday due to the Northland community case of Covid-19.

On Saturday, Australia’s acting chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, said authorities were awaiting final test results for contacts of the three community cases, who have the Covid-19 variant from South Africa.

Kidd said health authorities in New Zealand were doing an “excellent job” following up on close contacts of the community cases, as well as staff and other guests at the Pullman quarantine hotel.

On Sunday, New Zealand had no new cases of Covid-19 in the community and all close contacts of the cases tested negative.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee was due to meet on Sunday before providing advice to the Australian Government.

The decision will be keenly watched by travellers who are up-in-the-air about their travel plans.

Last-minute decisions by Australian authorities about the one-way travel bubble have already left some travellers in the lurch, with some flights having to be cancelled at the last minute.

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Perth on Sunday was for cargo-only, and departed on time at 2.15pm.