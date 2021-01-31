Covid-19: Australian reopens quarantine-free travel bubble

A one-way travel bubble has opened, with the first flight from the Cook Islands touching down at Auckland International Airport.

Australia has reopened the door to Kiwi travellers after suspending one-way quarantine-free travel on Monday.

The six-day suspension to the travel bubble was made by Australian officials immediately after the Northland community case of Covid-19 was confirmed.

The pause on quarantine-free travel was initially only for 72 hours, but it was extended for a further 72 hours on Thursday when two more cases, linked to the first, were confirmed.

Air New Zealand's first quarantine-free flight arrived at Brisbane Airport, Queensland, on January 19. Now there is hope the one-way travel bubble can resume.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee said on Sunday that the suspension, due to expire at 4pm New Zealand time, would not be continued.

Professor Michael Kidd, Australia’s acting chief medical officer, said flights from New Zealand were “sufficiently low risk given New Zealand’s strong public health response to Covid-19 in the community ...”

Kidd has recommended pre-flight and post-flight testing in the safe travel zone for the next 10 days.

The committee said it would “continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand very closely...”

JASON DORDAY/Stuff David Robert Pickard, of New Zealand band The Fools, was among those denied passage to Australia on Monday due to the Northland community case of Covid-19.

Air New Zealand has a flight from Auckland to Sydney scheduled to leave at 6.15pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the airline said the flight was due to depart on time.

On Sunday, New Zealand had no new cases of Covid-19 in the community and all close contacts of the cases tested negative.

Last-minute decisions by Australian authorities about the one-way travel bubble have already left some travellers in the lurch, with some flights having to be cancelled at the last minute.

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Perth on Sunday was for cargo-only, and departed on time at 2.15pm.