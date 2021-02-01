Covid-19: Bleak news for returnees as cancelled MIQ vouchers not returning to circulation

The Pullman hotel in central Auckland has stopped accepting new arrivals, reducing the capacity of the MIQ system.

Cancelled managed isolation vouchers are not returning to circulation after the Pullman hotel was pulled from service for new arrivals.

It is another piece of grim news for desperate returnees battling to secure a place in New Zealand's beleaguered managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) network.

The decision comes after the Pullman hotel in downtown Auckland stopped accepting new arrivals as investigations begin into how three guests caught Covid-19 there during their mandatory 14-day stay.

On Sunday evening, bookings in managed isolation could only be reserved for a single day in March, with every other day for the next four months booked up, according to the online reservation system.

READ MORE:

* Government takes 'dim view' of people trying to game managed isolation

* Allowing different plane arrivals in same MIQ facility raises risk of Covid spread, quarantine expert says

* Covid-19: Pullman Hotel to gradually empty, hundreds of beds lost from MIQ system

* Covid-19: Alert level shift not being considered; Pullman MIQ hotel emptied as two more cases in community confirmed



But the government says it has no plans to add more capacity to MIQ.

An MIQ spokesman working within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said the managed isolation system runs with a level of spare bed contingency to take account of adverse events, as is currently the case with the Pullman.

“There is still contingency in the system, even with the Pullman not accepting new arrivals.”

The temporary removal of the hundreds of beds at the Pullman from service cuts into that contingency.

As a result, cancelled vouchers that would normally return to circulation are being held to bolster the reserve of beds in the system.

“With regards to the Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS), cancelled vouchers that would normally be released back into the system will now be kept as additional contingency for a short period as we navigate through this current situation,” the spokesman said.

David White stuff.co.nz Returning New Zealanders in MIQ in Auckland are being bused to an exercise pen in Mt Albert.

“Everyone who currently have MIAS vouchers will still be able to use these.”

The spokesman did not say when cancelled vouchers would start returning to circulation again.

When a preferred arrival date becomes available on the site, returnees can reserve a place for 48 hours while they try to book flights.

Returnees spoken to by Stuff have described waiting on the MIQ booking page for days, refreshing constantly in the hope spaces will appear due to cancellations.

The removal of the cancelled vouchers from circulation further dims their hopes of securing a slot that can line up with a flight home.

“This current situation is an excellent example of why MIQ operates with a contingency set aside,” the spokesman said.

David White/Stuff Soldiers guard the door of the Pullman in Waterloo Quadrant, downtown Auckland.

He said there were currently no plans to establish MIQ facilities in any other locations.

“A key constraint on adding new facilities is the essential workforce who care for returnees. We need nurses, defence personnel and police to run these facilities, and this is a limited workforce.

“In addition to workforce supply issues, there are a number of complex issues that need to be considered when operating in a level 4 environment. This includes the limited number of suitable facilities that are in locations where there is also a suitable hospital facility and proximity to appropriate transport hubs.”

A Defence Force spokesman said it had not received any requests to use its facilities to add emergency MIQ capacity.