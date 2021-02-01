news
National
Coronavirus
Covid-19: No new cases in the community or in managed isolation reported today
15:12, Feb 01 2021
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirms no new community cases in the community or in MIQ and says no-one who catches Covid should be blamed.
The Ministry of Health gives an update, reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Monday.
Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield at the Covid-19 update in the Beehive Theatrette on Monday.
