Covid-19: No new cases in the community or in managed isolation reported today

15:12, Feb 01 2021
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirms no new community cases in the community or in MIQ and says no-one who catches Covid should be blamed.

The Ministry of Health gives an update, reporting no new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield at the Covid-19 update in the Beehive Theatrette on Monday.
