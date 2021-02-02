Covid-19: Another MIQ to close? Rydges Hotel open for public bookings from May

A woman is escorted from the Rydges Hotel after completing her isolation stint.

An Auckland hotel currently used to house returnees from overseas may be removed from the managed isolation and quarantine system from May.

Corporate clients of the Rydges in Federal St have in recent days been told by staff of the potential upcoming change, Stuff understands.

The hotel’s website is accepting bookings from the public for all classes of room from May 1.

David White stuff.co.nz Returning New Zealanders in MIQ in Auckland are being bused to an exercise pen in Mt Albert.

But callers are told the hotel is currently unavailable for bookings as all rooms are used for travellers serving their 14-day stint.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Sport star's family do MIQ at $3m Auckland home after complaining about hotel

* Covid-19: Bleak news for returnees as cancelled MIQ vouchers not returning to circulation

* Covid-19: Busing MIQ returnees across Auckland for exercise 'stupid', prof says



Stuff sought comment on the situation from the hotel's management, who directed questions to its public relations firm, NSPR.

The firm said “any questions about contracts” were best put to the MIQ media team, which works within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

A ministry spokesman said MIQ was regularly in negotiations with hotels over their future use as managed isolation facilities.

“We cannot comment further as negotiations are ongoing.

“But there are no plans to remove the Rydges Auckland as a managed isolation facility.”

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz

The potential removal of the Rydges and its 267 guest rooms from service as an isolation hotel comes after the Pullman Hotel stopped accepting new guests.

That decision was sparked by three returnees who caught Covid-19 at the Pullman, which is to gradually empty of guests while officials investigate what happened.

In recent days, the MIQ booking system has at times shown not a single day available until June.

However, on Tuesday morning, eight days had spaces available.