Covid-19: NZ aiming for herd immunity 'later in the year', Dr Ashley Bloomfield says

Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines who will get the provisionally approved Covid-19 vaccine first.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is the “next major challenge” New Zealand faces, with the aim of attaining herd immunity “later in the year”.

New Zealand’s elimination strategy and border controls will likely be maintained until “as many New Zealanders as possible” are vaccinated against Covid-19, he said.

The Director-General of Health wrote about New Zealand's Covid-19 response and what needs to happen next in an editorial published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday.

“Until that time, the country needs to maintain its elimination strategy,” he said.

However, “there is keen interest in taking a more nuanced risk-based approach to relaxing controls at the border”.

This week marked one year since New Zealand closed its borders to non-citizens travelling from or through China – a “somewhat contentious decision at the time”, Bloomfield wrote.

It was the first in a string of defences New Zealanders would soon learn to live with as part of the Government’s Covid-19 elimination strategy.

Bloomfield said the complexity of the country's response was “easy to underestimate”, as is the “relentless and intense challenge of maintaining it”.

Mary Altaffer/AP Vaccinating as many New Zealanders against Covid-19 is one of the “big tasks” facing the country this year, Bloomfield said.

He credited “strong” ongoing scientific input, rapid decision-making, and clear and consistent national communication through often-daily media briefings as key to the country’s “success” to date.

Bloomfield also highlighted the rapid scaling-up of testing and contact tracing; an “excellent” response from an “already stretched” health sector; and effective border management in getting the country to where it is.

However, he said an ongoing commitment to reviewing and refining “all aspects of our response” will be “essential” during 2021.

Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, says although one in four New Zealanders are hesitant to get vaccinated, in his experience they just need good, reliable information about the vaccine's safety.

The “two big tasks” for New Zealand in 2021 are to keep Covid-19 out of the country and vaccinate as many people as possible, he wrote.

“To have safe and effective vaccines less than a year after the pandemic was declared is truly remarkable; the challenge now is to ensure as many New Zealanders as possible receive these vaccines,” he wrote.

Bloomfield cited another article published in NZMJ on Friday, which modelled the potential impact of selectively relaxing border controls on Covid-19 infection numbers.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bloomfield said effective border management, including the establishment and ongoing operation of more than 30 managed isolation and quarantine facilities, played a key role in New Zealand's “success” to date.

It found loosening border restrictions resulted in a small increase in the rate of undetected Covid-19 infections exiting quarantine.

Bloomfield said policy work on implementing such an approach started in late 2020, but the emergence of new variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa has instead led to additional – rather than fewer – controls.

“It will take all our collective focus and commitment to ensure we deliver for New Zealanders – but 2020 has also shown that most New Zealanders will support our efforts if they clearly understand why it is so important,” he wrote.

David White/Stuff Bloomfield says policy work on potentially relaxing border controls started in late 2020, but the arrival of the UK and South Africa variants instead saw increased controls.

Bloomfield said ongoing clear and consistent communication needs to continue, particularly to build and maintain public trust and confidence in Covid-19 vaccination.

“We must all continue to relentlessly review, revise and improve our response if we are to adapt successfully to the constantly changing virus and global picture.”