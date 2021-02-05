Covid-19: Auckland woman invited into Managed Isolation facility to post jury service letter

Sandra Toone of Auckland's Māngere Bridge was asked to drop off a jury service letter inside the grounds of a Managed Isolation facility.

A woman’s quest to post a letter ended with her being invited behind the fence of a managed isolation facility.

Sandra Toone, of south Auckland’s Māngere Bridge, had been called up for jury service in late January.

Wanting to opt out of the service and all future services – “I’m 78 now, I think it’s time I applied for a permanent exemption” – she filled out her response form and looked into sending it back to the Ministry of Justice.

The only option given was to post her response to a DX Mail box, the most convenient of which was located at the Holiday Inn Airport Hotel in nearby Māngere.

Unbeknown to Toone at the time, The Holiday Inn is currently being used as a managed isolation and quarantine facility.

She arrived at the hotel, without a mask, and noticed there was a high metal fence with a security guard outside but “presumed it was because of construction work or something”, she said.

“I asked the security guard where the DX box was, and he had no idea what I was talking about. He asked a second security guard, who was sat at a table just inside the fence to one side.”

The second security guard beckoned her over, inviting her to come behind the fence.

After telling Toone to put on a mask, he made a call, and Toone waited – still behind the fence.

“A woman appeared after a few minutes, showed me where the DX box was, which was behind the security fence. I posted my form and then I left.”

Toone did not go inside the hotel itself.

At no point during any of the interactions was she told the hotel was being used as an isolation facility.

She only came to the realisation once she had arrived home, and had spoken with family.

Toone said the staff “must have just assumed” she knew the hotel’s purpose, but was still concerned they didn’t confirm it with her, given her age.

Covid-19 is especially dangerous for older people.

“I don’t believe there was necessarily a high risk, to me or to anyone else, but I still feel as though I was put in a position that I really shouldn’t have been put in,” she said.

“It’s the messaging here that’s so important.”

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson has said that, until recently, there was a DX mail box at the Holiday Inn, Auckland, “which is a managed isolation facility.”

“The company that owns the mail box has been informed of the situation and advised that no one will be able to access it. The company has also been requested to physically remove the box from the hotel property or to remove it from their list of available public boxes.”

“We apologise for the distress this may have caused this woman who was not verbally briefed that she would be entering a managed isolation facility. The woman had no contact with returnees and was escorted to the mail box by site staff who were wearing appropriate PPE.”

DX Mail national manager Steven Pearson said the mailbox within the Holiday Inn had been closed since November, due to the facility being used as a Managed Isolation facility.

“DX Mail are disappointed to hear that this customer was invited in by security and hotel staff, and have made immediate contact with the site to reiterate that the box should not be used again until the hotel is no longer being used as an MIQ facility and is re-opened to the public,” he said.

“The box listing has been removed from the website and the mailbox locator tool is available to help customers find an alternative location.”