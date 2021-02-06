Covid-19: Case confirmed in Hamilton after leaving the Pullman Hotel

Four people have now tested positive in the community after staying at the Pullman Hotel.

A new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the community.

The person had been a guest at the Pullman Hotel, a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

They are the fourth person to test positive after leaving the Pullman. A woman from Northland and a father and daughter from Auckland are the other cases.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement the person had been isolating at home in Hamilton since January 30.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A person in the community has tested positive after leaving a managed isolation facility. (File photo)

That follows a new directive from Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in January that all Pullman guests have to self-isolate for five days after leaving the hotel.

The hotel is now gradually emptying and will be closed to new arrivals while officials investigate any possible sources of transmission there.

The latest case, like the other three, had returned three negative tests prior to testing positive, the ministry said.

RNZ A returnee in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel believes the system is robust and well policed, with guest restricted to their rooms unless they're sporting a wristband that shows they've tested negative for Covid-19.

“The case reinforces the importance of the self-isolation and repeat testing strategy we have adopted around people leaving managed isolation at the Pullman.

“Based on our current assessment of the circumstances around this case, we consider the public health risk to be low and people in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed.”

More information will be made available at 1pm, the statement said.

Screenshot/The Western Community Centre A Hamilton Waitangi Day event has been cancelled due to a possible case of Covid-19.

Waitangi Day commemorations at the Western Community Centre were cancelled on Saturday morning in light of the new case.

A post on the centre’s Facebook page said it had been advised “by a credible health source” that there was a positive case of Covid-19 in Hamilton City, with two close contacts.

“We have made the very difficult decision to cancel the event today.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says it “certainly isn’t time to panic”. (File photo)

“We apologise for those that have travelled to attend this event, however the health and wellbeing of [the] community is paramount,” the post read.

“Further information will be officially released later today and we will post the link as soon as it’s available.”

A spokeswoman from the community centre, who did not want to be named, earlier said staff were told by event organisers early Saturday morning that the event would have to be cancelled.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Brigadier Jim Bliss, head of MIQ, speaks to Stuff.

“As far as I know there has been a positive case, we wouldn't have cancelled otherwise. There has been a lot of time and money that's been put into this.”

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate earlier told Stuff the Ministry of Health was investigating a “potential low risk case”.

“It’s understandable that people are anxious. Everyone wants to keep this virus at bay.

“It certainly isn’t time to panic or anything,” she said, adding that she hadn’t been given a reason to be concerned at this stage.

Supplied An event at Hamilton's Western Community Centre had to be cancelled due to a new case of Covid-19 being confirmed in the community.

She encouraged Hamilton residents to stay home if unwell, wash their hands and keep using the Covid Tracer App.

“I know there are rumours circulating on social media but that’s not helpful. I would urge people not to share information until the facts are crystal clear.”

Southgate and her team were in constant contact with the Ministry of Health and the Government for updates, she said.

Guarav Sharma, the MP for Hamilton West, arrived at the Western Community Centre event Saturday morning to find that it had been cancelled.

Supplied Waitangi commemorations at the Western Community Centre have been cancelled.

Sharma, who is also a local GP, has commended the organisers for cancelling the event, saying that it wouldn’t have been worth the “cost to the public’s health.”

“I applaud the organisers of the Waitangi Day event for putting people first,” he said.

“They have worked hard for months to organise this event which is special to our community, and I can understand that it has not been an easy decision for them to cancel it.

“They have always put people first and that’s what they have done this time too.”

Hipkins has been approached for comment.