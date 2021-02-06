Covid-19: Everything we know about the Hamilton community case

Staff at Founders Theatre Covid-19 testing site in Hamilton on the day a community case was announced by the Ministry of Health.

A new community case of Covid-19 has been announced – this time, in Hamilton.

The person tested positive on Friday and their case was announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Like three other recent community cases of Covid-19 – a woman from Northland, and a father and daughter from Auckland – the person had completed their managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland.

Here’s everything we know so far about the case.

Dates and places

The person is a recent returnee who arrived in New Zealand on January 16. It is not yet known where their flight originated, or if and where they transited.

They completed their 14 days of managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel, where they returned negative Covid-19 tests on January 20 and January 28.

RNZ A returnee in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel believes the system is robust and well policed, with guest restricted to their rooms unless they're sporting a wristband that shows they've tested negative for Covid-19.

On January 30, the person was discharged and they travelled home to Hamilton to complete a further five days of self-isolation.

This is a new requirement for all guests of the Pullman, which is already subject to an investigation due to its link to the previous three community cases.

The person returned another negative test on February 2, then a positive test on February 5.

On Saturday, the ministry’s director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said the person was being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park.

Further testing

The person stayed on the same floor of the Pullman as other community cases, all of whom have the South African variant of Covid-19.

However, it is not yet known if the person also has that variant, which is more transmissible than the original strain of the virus. Genome sequencing is yet to be completed.

STUFF ESR's biometrics and genomics lead Dr Joep de Ligt talks about creating the first PCR test for Covid-19 and the genome sequence performed on New Zealand's first positive sample.

It is also not yet clear whether they are infectious. A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test showed they might have a historical infection, McElnay said, but a second test showed it was more likely to be “acute”, or current.

Further testing will be carried out, but in the meantime health authorities are acting out of an “abundance of caution” and treating it as a current case, she said.

Contacts and locations of interest

The ministry is “very confident” the person was abiding by the terms of their five-day isolation and had not visited any shops or mingled with others.

Getty Images The two people the positive case lives with have been tested for Covid-19. They both returned negative tests. (File photo)

“At this stage, there are no exposure events, meaning there are no known locations of interest,” McElnay said.

However, the person lives with two other people, who are being treated as close contacts.

Both have returned negative tests.

The person wore a mask in communal areas of their home, and isolated away from their housemates, McElnay said.

The pair will also be interviewed to ascertain whether there are any “exposure events” of which the public needs to be aware.

If there are, the ministry will update its contact tracing locations of interest page.

Advice for the public

McElnay said the ministry considers the public health risk from the latest case to be low.

“People in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed.

“We are not advising any restrictions or cancellation of events.”

Waikato District Health Board is taking a precautionary approach and has expanded testing capacity at Founders Theatre. A testing centre has also been set up at Claudelands Event Centre.

However, “based on the current information, the only people who need to get tested are, as always, people who are symptomatic”, McElnay said.

“People who are well do not need to consider being tested.”