Government should consider delaying release of final Pullman guests, expert says

Reaction from members of the public following Covid-19 being detected in Hamilton.

Authorities should consider delaying the release of the remaining 60 guests at the Pullman Hotel, University of Otago professor of public health Michael Baker says.

The remaining guests are scheduled to be released on Sunday after completing their two weeks of managed isolation, but Baker said this should be delayed in light of a fourth community case confirmed in Hamilton.

The new case joins three others, all of whom completed managed isolation on the same floor of the Auckland isolation facility.

Baker said until the Ministry of Health had concluded its investigation into how four guests were able to leave the Pullman and later test positive for Covid-19, the government should consider delaying the release of the final cohort.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Everything we know about the Hamilton community case

* Covid-19: Case confirmed in Hamilton after leaving the Pullman Hotel

* Covid-19: Four cases of coronavirus in managed isolation, one historical



He told Stuff there was hopefully enough information at this point to reconstruct the transmission event that infected the four people.

“That information would be very useful for guiding decisions about the remaining people in the Pullman,” he said.

Supplied University of Otago professor of public health Michael Baker says the government should consider holding back on the release of guests at the Pullman Hotel.

Responding to Baker’s statements, director of public health Caroline McElnay said based on results to date the government had advised the remaining Pullman guests could leave on Sunday if they tested negative and met the clinical assessment threshold.

“They must also self-isolate and be tested on day five,” she said.

Baker said luck had played a big part in New Zealand avoiding another community outbreak.

The most recent case – announced just after 11am on Saturday – had been on their final day of self-isolation when they were found to have tested positive.

Tom Lee/Stuff Staff at Founders Theatre Covid-19 testing site in Hamilton on the day a community case was announced.

The mandatory five days of additional self-isolation was brought in after the first three community cases from the Pullman.

Baker would not be drawn on whether this self-isolation period should be increased, saying he did not have access to enough information to make that call.

Supplied An event at Hamilton's Western Community Centre had to be cancelled due to a new case of Covid-19.

There are currently an additional 99 people self-isolating at home who have left the Pullmansince January 30.

Baker advised the 60 guests scheduled to leave the hotel on Sunday should isolate for a week to reduce the chance of spreading the disease.

He said the Ministry of Health would be working to establish whether all four current community cases were exposed in a single event, or whether there were more systemic issues that could have spread the virus throughout the Pullman.

He warned if there was a systemic issue and cross-infections had continued, it could be up to two weeks before the new departures displayed symptoms.

He said the findings of the Ministry’s investigation should be released as soon as possible to reassure the public

The Pullman has been gradually emptying, with the government having stopped sending new arrivals to the hotel.

Speaking at a 1pm press conference on Saturday, McElnay said the government was reviewing what the appropriate course of action was for the remaining guests.

MeElnay said only a small portion of those released from the hotel had tested positive after release.

She said it was not yet clear whether the Hamilton case was historic or acute (and therefore infectious).