Covid-19: MIQ guest returns positive test after being taken to unknown Auckland hospital

Reaction from members of the public following Covid-19 being detected in Hamilton.

A person staying at a managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19 after being taken to an unknown hospital in Auckland for an unrelated medical condition.

The guest’s routine managed isolation test returned a positive result after arriving at the hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre would not reveal which of Auckland’s four major public hospitals the returnee was treated at – but said there was no risk to the community.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Auckland residents were being urged to remain vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms after people who completed hotel quarantine at the Pullman Hotel tested positive for coronavirus.

“Over the course of the pandemic we have cared for many patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 who needed hospital care (usually for another non-Covid health reasons) so this is business as usual for our hospitals.”

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Scanning 'more important than ever' over Waitangi weekend - Bloomfield

* Covid-19: CCTV upgrade in managed isolation hotels expected to cost about $6.5m

* Covid-19: Another MIQ to close? Rydges Hotel open for public bookings from May



In a media release on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said Covid-19 infection and prevention protocols were in place and followed to ensure the safety of health care workers and the public.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz or call the newsroom on 09 374 4752

There was no risk to the public, and the ministry advised that hospitals were still safe to visit.

There are no new cases in the community.

The news comes after a Covid-19 case was confirmed in the community in Hamilton, on Saturday.

Getty Images The final 60 returnees at the Pullman had completed health checks and were being released on Sunday.

However, further testing revealed the person likely had a historical infection and was not infectious, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

The person had been a guest at the Pullman Hotel, a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

They became the fourth person to test positive after leaving the Pullman, and had been isolating at home in Hamilton since January 30. The person tested negative for Covid-19 while staying at the Pullman.

The final 60 returnees at the Pullman had completed health checks and were being released on Sunday.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was now 66, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,964.

On Saturday, 4,044 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,005 tests processed.