Covid-19: Any new cases of virus set to be announced by Ministry of Health

Any new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand are set to be announced on Monday afternoon.

The update comes as employers learned they will qualify for a $350​ Government payment for staff who have to self-isolate pending a Covid-19 test result, but who can’t work from home.

The scheme also covers workers who are the caregivers of people who needed to self-isolate pending a test result, but can’t do it safely without support.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced a person staying at a managed isolation facility tested positive for Covid-19 after being taken to an Auckland hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

The guest’s routine managed isolation test returned a positive result after arriving at the hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre would not reveal which of Auckland’s four major public hospitals the returnee was treated at – but said there was no risk to the community.

“Over the course of the pandemic we have cared for many patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 who needed hospital care (usually for another non-Covid health reasons) so this is business as usual for our hospitals.”

There was no risk to the public, and the ministry said hospitals were safe to visit.

A Covid-19 case was confirmed in the community in Hamilton, on Saturday.

However, further testing revealed the person likely had a historical infection and was not infectious, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

The person had been a guest at Pullman Hotel, a managed isolation facility in Auckland.

They became the fourth person to test positive after leaving the Pullman, and had been isolating at home in Hamilton since January 30. The person tested negative for Covid-19 while staying at the Pullman.

The final 60 returnees at the Pullman have completed health checks and were released on Sunday.