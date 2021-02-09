Health and wellbeing of 'hero' staff key for MIQ provider in renewing Government contract

MIQ contracts are being renegotiated by hotels in New Zealand, but they are not obliged to renew them when they expire.

A hotel chain says the health and wellbeing of staff will be a major factor in whether it renews its Government contract as a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) provider.

Sudima Hotels supplies 653 rooms for MIQ facilities at hotels in Auckland, Christchurch and Rotorua – 15 per cent of the total capacity of 4500 such rooms at 32 hotels around the country.

Are you an MIQ worker who has suffered abuse, or is your facility considering not renewing its contract? Email nadine.porter@stuff.co.nz.

Its contract, along with those of all other isolation facilities, ends on April 30, and it has yet to hear whether it will be offered a new one.

Even if it is, there are no guarantees the company will accept it – though it has indicated it is “likely” it will.

Sudima’s chief operating officer, Les Morgan, said the health and wellbeing of staff would be a significant factor in whether it chose to continue as an MIQ facility.

“Obviously the introduction of the vaccine might sway us.”

The company suffered negative publicity after hosting hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, dozens of whom tested positive at its Christchurch Airport Hotel last November.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff New Zealand Army personnel guarding the perimeter of the Sudima Hotel at the Christchurch International Airport in November. Staff have been subjected to unacceptable abuse by the public, the company’s bosses say.

Two healthcare workers were infected as a result.

Morgan said since opening as MIQ facilities almost a year ago, staff had been repeatedly abused by the public, with police notified on several occasions.

“Staff were getting photographed when leaving the premises, abused on Facebook and refused service in restaurants and bars. That’s been consistent right through the last 12 months.

“You would be surprised how many people in the community you would think are reasonably bright and educated that make assumptions about what's going on in these hotels.”

To combat the stress, MIQ staff had been paid a quarterly bonus and the Sudima had “stepped up” the support it offered them, he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Sudima hotels provide 653 rooms for MIQ at facilities around the country, including at the Sudima Hotel at the Christchurch International Airport, which housed Russian fishermen last year.

“They are heroes. The staff are proud of what they are doing for the country.”

The company’s three MIQ facilities were offering to take public bookings from May, following a seven-day deep clean.

Bookings made at its Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel would shift to its hotel in the city if its MIQ contract was renewed.

Morgan said he was aware of the risk to the Sudima brand when it undertook the contract, but felt it was the “right thing to do” for New Zealand.

“How we go about that transition [to normal business] will be important. Part of that strategy will be ... demonstrating to the public that the facilities are safe.”

A Sudima Hotels spokeswoman said it would “likely” continue offering MIQ facilities beyond the current contract if required.

Getty Images Contracts for MIQ facility providers expire at the end of April, and some are considering not renewing.

An MIQ spokesperson said there were no plans to stop using the Sudima hotels for MIQ.

“It is likely the contracts offered will be until 30 April 2022, but these will be open to discussion and part of the negotiating process.”

MIQ Brigadier Jim Bliss said he was sure hotels would give sufficient notice if they decided to withdraw from the service and reopen to the public.

Of the five other Christchurch facilities offering MIQ facilities, four – Commodore Hotel, Crowne Plaza, Distinction Christchurch, Novotel – are not taking bookings online, but the Chateau on the Park is accepting reservations from the start of May.

General manager David Wain said that was not an indication the Chateau would stop operating as an isolation facility.

“There is definitely no commitment either way at this time.”

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Brigadier Jim Bliss, head of MIQ, speaks to Stuff.

‘Misconceptions’ hurt hotel workers

A “number of staff” had reported “issues” in the wider community when the nature of their work was revealed, but it was mainly due to misunderstandings about how Covid-19 spread.

“I know that there are staff with families that have made it difficult to see them because of their misconceptions.”

Many Kiwis were appreciative of what staff were doing to stop the virus from spreading into the community, Wain said.

A source from another Christchurch MIQ hotel told Stuff hotel workers had experienced several minor incidents involving the public, including a gym in Christchurch cancelling staff memberships early during the pandemic.

Staff had not always been “treated particularly well or with care” when attending private health facilities to get standard Covid tests, they said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said MIQ contracts were a matter for discussion between hotel chains and officials from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which oversees MIQ facilities.

Ardern said she had met with leaders and staff from some hotels and believed there was a real appreciation “that they are undertaking an enormous act of service on behalf of New Zealand”.

“My hope would be that all New Zealanders would see it that way.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Chateau on the Park in Christchurch is also accepting online bookings for public guests from May.

Auckland hotels also considering MIQ future

At least five hotels across Auckland are taking online bookings starting in May: the Sudima Auckland Airport, the SO/​ in the central city, the Sebel Manukau, the Ramada Federal St and the Four Points by Sheraton in Queen St.

The Stamford Plaza Auckland is also accepting bookings from July, while the downtown Rydges in Federal St is taking bookings from corporate clients from May.

Stuff understands staff at the plush SO/​ in Gore St have been told the hotel is considering reopening to the public in May.

A spokeswoman for Accor, which owns SO/​, referred questions to MBIE.

Accor owns several hotels currently used as isolation facilities, including the Grand Mercure, Novotel Auckland Airport, Novotel Ellerslie, Sebel Manukau and Pullman.

The Pullman is currently not accepting new arrivals as investigations continue into how several returnees caught Covid-19 during their stay there.

The Auckland hotels currently taking bookings for May represent 1053 rooms in the managed isolation system.

A spokesman for Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “not Government practice” to comment publicly on commercial negotiations, but he had earlier called on the public to recognise the “incredible work” hotel staff were doing “to keep us all safe”.

Additional reporting by George Block.