Major MIQ provider may not renew Government contract, in part over concerns about staff health and wellbeing

One of New Zealand's biggest managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) providers may not renew its Government contract, in part because of concerns over staff health and wellbeing.

The Sudima hotel chain supplies 653 rooms for MIQ facilities at hotels in Auckland, Christchurch and Rotorua, 15 per cent of the total capacity of 4500 rooms provided for MIQ around the country.

The company is considering bringing that provision to an end when its contract with the Government expires at the end of April.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff New Zealand Army personnel guarding the perimeter of the Sudima Hotel at the Christchurch International Airport in November. Staff have been subjected to unacceptable abuse by the public, the company’s bosses say.

Sudima’s chief operating officer Les Morgan said the contract hung in the balance, with a decision yet to be made on the value of continuing to provide MIQ facilities.

“We haven’t heard from the Government if the contracts will be rolled over or not, but we are kind of in that space of no-man’s land. We haven’t reached a decision at all.”

Its three MIQ facilities are now all offering to take public bookings from May following a seven-day deep clean.

Bookings made at its Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel would shift to its second hotel in the city if its MIQ contract is renewed.

Morgan said the company was expecting the Government to contact it within the next fortnight regarding contract renewals after it emerged last week that all MIQ facility contracts will expire simultaneously on April 30.

The head of MIQ, Brigadier Jim Bliss, is not ruling out the possibility some will drop out of the system after the contracts run.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Sudima hotels provide 653 rooms for MIQ at facilities around the country, including at the Sudima Hotel at the Christchurch International Airport, which housed Russian fishermen last year.

However Bliss, who has been the head of MIQ since December, told Stuff he was sure the hotels would give sufficient notice if they decide to withdraw from the service and reopen to the public.

The Sudima hotels are among 32 around the country providing rooms for returning Kiwis.

But the company has suffered negative publicity after hosting hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, dozens of whom tested positive at its Christchurch Airport Hotel last November.

Two health-care workers were infected as a result.

Morgan said the health and wellbeing of staff would be a significant factor in whether it chooses to continue as an MIQ facility.

Asked whether it was worth continuing as an MIQ facility, Morgan said: “It's something we would have to give a great deal of thought to because our primary concern of course is the health and wellbeing of our team.

“Obviously the introduction of the vaccine might sway us.”

Morgan said since opening as an MIQ facility almost a year ago, staff had been subjected to abuse by members of the public, with police notified on a number of occasions.

“Staff were getting photographed when leaving the premises, abused on Facebook and refused service in restaurants and bars. That’s been consistent right through the last 12 months.

“You would be surprised how many people in the community you would think are reasonably bright and educated that make assumptions about what's going on in these hotels.”

Getty Images Contracts for MIQ facility providers expire at the end of April, and some are considering not renewing.

To combat the stress, managed isolation staff had been paid a quarterly bonus and the Sudima had “stepped up” health and care wellbeing support, he said.

“Often the Government has mentioned emergency workers and people working in MIQ but they mean government people, the police, the military and the nurses.

“But I think hotel workers have been missed in this. They are heroes.

“The staff are proud of what they are doing for the country. The crisis has brought them together.”

Morgan said he was aware of the risk of damage to the Sudima brand when it undertook the contract but felt it was the “right thing to do” for New Zealand.

“We were aware there would be some fall-out. What was in our favour was that 32 hotels were in the business of isolation so the reputational risk is spread, but we will certainly turn our thoughts and attention back to our normal business and how we go about that transition will be important.

“Part of that strategy will be re-building our brand but also demonstrating to the public that the facilities are safe.”

A Sudima Hotels spokeswoman later said its hotels may once again re-open to the public.

“Despite the challenges of operating MIQ facilities, Sudima Hotels is committed to assisting the Government with the repatriation of New Zealanders.

“If the hotels are required to operate as MIQ facilities beyond the current contracted dates, it is likely to continue to do so under renewed contracts with the Government. New contracts are yet to be formalised.”

Of the five other Christchurch facilities offering MIQ facilities, four – Commodore Hotel, Crowne Plaza, Distinction Christchurch, Novotel – were not taking bookings online, but the Chateau on the Park was accepting reservations from the start of May.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Chateau on the Park in Christchurch is also accepting online bookings for public guests from May.

Its general manager David Wain said opening online bookings in May were not an indication it would stop operating as an isolation facility.

“There is definitely no commitment either way at this time.”

Wain said there had been a “number of staff’ who had reported “issues” in the wider community when the nature of their work was revealed, but it was mainly due to misunderstandings around how the virus was spread.

“I know that there are staff with families that have made it difficult to see them because of their misconceptions.”

However, many Kiwis have been appreciative of what staff have been doing to stop the spread of Covid in the community, he said.

“I think we need to appreciate what they do.”

A source from another Christchurch MIQ hotel told Stuff there had been several minor incidents with hotel workers involving the public, including a gym in Christchurch cancelling staff memberships early on in the pandemic.

The source said staff had sometimes not been “treated particularly well or with care” when attending private health facilities to get standard Covid tests.

At least five hotels across Auckland are taking online bookings starting in May: the Sudima Auckland Airport, the SO/​ in the central city, the Sebel Manukau, the Ramada Federal St and the Four Points by Sheraton in Queen St.

In addition, the Stamford Plaza Auckland is accepting bookings from July, while the downtown Rydges in Federal St is taking bookings from corporate clients from May.

Stuff understands staff at the plush SO/​ in Gore St have been told the hotel is looking to reopen to the public in May.

A spokeswoman for Accor, which owns the SO/​, referred questions to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which oversees managed isolation and quarantine.

Accor owns several hotels currently used as isolation facilities, including the Grand Mercure, Novotel Auckland Airport, Novotel Ellerslie, Sebel Manukau and Pullman.

The Pullman is currently not accepting new arrivals as investigations continue into how several returnees caught Covid-19 during their stay there.

A spokesman for Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “not Government practice” to comment publicly on commercial negotiations, but he had called on the public in the past to recognise the “incredible work they do to keep us all safe”.

