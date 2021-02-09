Major MIQ provider may not renew Government contract over staff abuse and damage to reputation

One of New Zealand's biggest managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) providers may not renew its Government contract over abuse of its staff and concerns about reputational damage.

The Sudima hotel chain supplies 653 rooms for MIQ facilities at hotels in Auckland, Christchurch and Rotorua, 15 per cent of the total capacity of 4500 rooms provided for MIQ around the country.

The company is considering bringing that provision to an end when its contract with the Government expires at the end of April.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff New Zealand Army personnel guarding the perimeter of the Sudima Hotel at the Christchurch International Airport in November. Staff have been subjected to unacceptable abuse by the public, the company’s bosses say.

Sudima’s chief operating officer Les Morgan said the contract “hung in the balance”, with a decision yet to be made on the value of continuing to provide MIQ facilities.

“We haven’t heard from the Government if the contracts will be rolled over or not, but we are kind of in that space of no-man’s land. We haven’t reached a decision at all.”

Its three MIQ facilities are now all offering to take public bookings from May following a seven-day deep clean.

Bookings made at its Sudima Christchurch Airport hotel would shift to its second hotel in the city if its MIQ contract is renewed.

Morgan said the company was expecting the Government to contact it within the next fortnight regarding contract renewals after it emerged last week that all MIQ facility contracts will expire simultaneously on April 30.

The Sudima hotels are among 32 hotels around the country providing rooms for returning Kiwis.

But the company has suffered negative publicity after hosting hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen, dozens of whom tested positive at its Christchurch Airport Hotel last November.

Two health-care workers were infected as a result.

Morgan said the health and wellbeing of staff would be a significant factor in continuing or terminating the contract following a year of public abuse and threats to staff.

Police were notified on several occasions of serious abuse outside the facilities.

“Staff were getting photographed when leaving the premises, abused on Facebook and refused service in restaurants and bars. That’s been consistent right through the last 12 months.

“You would be surprised how many people in the community you would think are reasonably bright and educated that make assumptions about what's going on in these hotels.”

To combat the stress, managed isolation staff had been paid a quarterly bonus and the Sudima had “stepped up” health and care wellbeing support, he said.

“Often the Government has mentioned emergency workers and people working in MIQ but they mean government people, the police, the military and the nurses.

“But I think hotel workers have been missed in this. They are heroes.

“The staff are proud of what they are doing for the country. The crisis has brought them together.”

Morgan said he was aware of the risk of damage to the Sudima brand when it undertook the contract but felt it was the “right thing to do” for New Zealand.

“We were aware there would be some fall-out. What was in our favour was that 32 hotels were in the business of isolation so the reputational risk is spread, but we will certainly turn our thoughts and attention back to our normal business and how we go about that transition will be important.

“Part of that strategy will be re-building our brand but also demonstrating to the public that the facilities are safe.”

The Government's contracts with all 32 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities are to expire simultaneously in two months’ time.

And the head of MIQ is not ruling out the possibility some will drop out of the system after the contracts run out on April 30.

However, New Zealand Army Brigadier Jim Bliss, who has been the head of MIQ since December, told Stuff he was sure the hotels would give sufficient notice if they decide to withdraw from the service and reopen to the public.