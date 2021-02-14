Covid-19: Papatoetoe High School, supermarket among locations new Auckland cases visited

An Auckland high school with 1500 students will be closed following news of three new Covid-19 community cases, who also recently travelled to New Plymouth.

On Sunday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced a number of locations the three new cases – a father, mother and daughter – attended in Auckland.

The daughter is a student at Papatoetoe High School, which will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a precaution. Work was underway to provide a testing facility at the school.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF/Stuff Papatoetoe High School will close on Monday and Tuesday after a student tested postive for Covid-19 this weekend.

Pak n Save Manukau, in Cavendish Drive, was also identified as a possible location of exposure. Anyone who was at the supermarket between 3.45pm and 5pm on Friday should isolate, Bloomfield advised.

Two of the cases also visited New Plymouth over Waitangi weekend, it was announced.

Bloomfield said officials were unsure whether the two people were infectious during this period, but were acting with caution and had identified a number of “locations of interest”.

More information on these locations would be published on the ministry’s website once they had them, he said.

One of the cases, the mother, works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airport laundry and catering facility.

She undergoes Covid-19 surveillance testing, and last tested negative on January 18, it was announced.

She and her daughter began to feel symptoms and sought a further test.

She was last at work on February 5, and is not expected to have been infectious then.

The father is self-employed and a case interview is underway to determine who might need to isolate and be tested.

The daughter was last at school on Wednesday, February 10.

People do not need to get tested unless they have been at a location of interest, Bloomfield said. Anyone with symptoms is asked to stay at home and call Healthline.