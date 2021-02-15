Covid-19: All the locations linked to south Auckland's new community cases
Westfield Manukau Mall is among new locations of interest visited by three new community Covid-19 cases linked to the south Auckland family.
There are now 27 locations of interest linked to the February community cases, including four locations visited by three new cases announced on Wednesday – a classmate of the Papatoetoe High School student (case A) and two members of her family.
These include Subway Ōtara, McDonald's Cavendish Drive, JB Hi-Fi Manukau, Skechers Manukau (both in Westfield Manukau Mall), and the Westfield Mall more generally.
The locations are:
Subway Ōtara
34 Fair Mall, Ōtara
February 15, 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 20 and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453
JB Hi-Fi Manukau
1 Leyton Way, Manukau (Westfield Manukau)
February 14, 1.30pm – 2.45pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 19 and call Healthline.
Skechers Manukau
1 Leyton Way, Manukau (Westfield Manukau)
February 14, 2pm – 3pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 19 and call Healthline.
Westfield Manukau City Mall
1 Leyton Way, Manukau
February 14, 1.30pm – 3.30pm
Contact Category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
McDonald's Cavendish Drive
199 Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe
February 13, 11.30am – 4.15pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
GAS Piopio
94 Moa Street, Pio Pio
February 6, 8.30 am – 9.30 am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
BP Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
7 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
February 8, 3.30 pm – 4.35 pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
BP Papakura
BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill
February 6, 7.00am – 8.15am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
McDonald’s Drury
BP Motorway Service Centre, Southern Motorway, Auckland
February 6, 7am – 8.15am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Te Rewarewa Bridge
Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4312
February 6, 12pm – 1.30pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
Sumela Kebab
6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
February 6, 12.30pm – 2.30pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Amber Court Hotel
100 Leach Street, New Plymouth
1.30pm on February 6 – 10.30am February 8
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Pukekura Park New Plymouth
February 6, 5.30pm - 9pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
Egmont Regional Park
February 7, 7.30am – 3.30pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
Cycle Inn New Plymouth
133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth
February 8, 9.30am – 11am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Puke Ariki Library and Museum
1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth
February 8, 11.45am – 2.15pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Pizza Hut New Plymouth
Cnr Grover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth
February 8, 1.15pm – 2.45pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Back Beach
February 8, 2pm – 5pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
McDonald’s Otorohanga
117 Maniapoto Street, Otorohonga
February 8, 4pm – 5.30pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Pak'nSave Manukau
6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau
February 12, 3.45pm – 5.00pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 17 and call Healthline.
Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau
5 Putney Way, Manukau
February 12, 12pm – 11.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline.
Bunnings Warehouse Manukau
55 Lambie Drive, Manukau
February 13, 8.30am – 10.00am
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
Bunnings Warehouse Takanini
167 Great South Road, Takanini
February 13, 1.00pm – 2.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
Bunnings Warehouse Botany
320 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood
February 13, 1.30pm – 4.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
Ranfurly Skinny Superette
17E Ranfurly Road, Papatoetoe
February 12, 5:30pm – 6:35pm
February 13, 5.30pm – 6.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 17 and 18 and call Healthline.
Papatoetoe High School
Health advice: Our key advice here is to stay home and self-isolate until you receive further information from the school.
LSG Sky Chefs
One of the cases, the mother, works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airport laundry and catering facility in Māngere.
LSG Sky Chefs has not been listed as a “location of interest” by the Ministry of Health.
The woman underwent regular Covid-19 surveillance testing as part of her work, and last tested negative on January 18, it was announced.
She was last at work on February 5, and is not expected to have been infectious then.
