Covid-19: All the locations linked to south Auckland's new community cases

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield names places visited by new cases

Westfield Manukau Mall is among new locations of interest visited by three new community Covid-19 cases linked to the south Auckland family.

There are now 27 locations of interest linked to the February community cases, including four locations visited by three new cases announced on Wednesday – a classmate of the Papatoetoe High School student (case A) and two members of her family.

These include Subway Ōtara, McDonald's Cavendish Drive, JB Hi-Fi Manukau, Skechers Manukau (both in Westfield Manukau Mall), and the Westfield Mall more generally.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Pak n Save Manukau is considered a location of interest after two new positive Covid-19 cases visited on Friday.

The locations are:

Subway Ōtara

34 Fair Mall, Ōtara

February 15, 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 20 and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453

JB Hi-Fi Manukau

1 Leyton Way, Manukau (Westfield Manukau)

February 14, 1.30pm – 2.45pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 19 and call Healthline.

Skechers Manukau

1 Leyton Way, Manukau (Westfield Manukau)

February 14, 2pm – 3pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 19 and call Healthline.

JARRED WILLIAMSON / FAIRFAX NZ/Stuff Westfield Manukau patrons have been advised to monitor their health, but those who visited Skechers and JB Hi-Fi at the time in question needed to stay home and seek a test. (file photo)

Westfield Manukau City Mall

1 Leyton Way, Manukau

February 14, 1.30pm – 3.30pm

Contact Category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

McDonald's Cavendish Drive

199 Cavendish Drive, Papatoetoe

February 13, 11.30am – 4.15pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay home, get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

GAS Piopio

94 Moa Street, Pio Pio

February 6, 8.30 am – 9.30 am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

BP Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

7 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

February 8, 3.30 pm – 4.35 pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff A number of petrol stations were considered locations of interest, including two BP stations. (file photo)

BP Papakura

BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill

February 6, 7.00am – 8.15am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

McDonald’s Drury

BP Motorway Service Centre, Southern Motorway, Auckland

February 6, 7am – 8.15am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Te Rewarewa Bridge

Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4312

February 6, 12pm – 1.30pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF/Stuff A Papatoetoe High School student has tested positive for Covid-19, closing the school for two days.

Sumela Kebab

6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

February 6, 12.30pm – 2.30pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Amber Court Hotel

100 Leach Street, New Plymouth

1.30pm on February 6 – 10.30am February 8

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Pukekura Park New Plymouth

February 6, 5.30pm - 9pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

Egmont Regional Park

February 7, 7.30am – 3.30pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

Cycle Inn New Plymouth

133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth

February 8, 9.30am – 11am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Puke Ariki Library and Museum

1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth

February 8, 11.45am – 2.15pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Two different McDonalds restaurants are among the locations of interest.

Pizza Hut New Plymouth

Cnr Grover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth

February 8, 1.15pm – 2.45pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Back Beach

February 8, 2pm – 5pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

McDonald’s Otorohanga

117 Maniapoto Street, Otorohonga

February 8, 4pm – 5.30pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Dominion-Post Chemist Warehouse in Manukau has been listed as a location of interest over a near-12 hour period (file photo).

Pak'nSave Manukau

6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau

February 12, 3.45pm – 5.00pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 17 and call Healthline.

Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau

5 Putney Way, Manukau

February 12, 12pm – 11.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline.

Bunnings Warehouse Manukau

55 Lambie Drive, Manukau

February 13, 8.30am – 10.00am

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

Supplied The cases visited three different Bunnings stores in south Auckland on Saturday.

Bunnings Warehouse Takanini

167 Great South Road, Takanini

February 13, 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

Bunnings Warehouse Botany

320 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood

February 13, 1.30pm – 4.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

Ranfurly Skinny Superette

17E Ranfurly Road, Papatoetoe

February 12, 5:30pm – 6:35pm

February 13, 5.30pm – 6.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 17 and 18 and call Healthline.

Papatoetoe High School

Health advice: Our key advice here is to stay home and self-isolate until you receive further information from the school.

LSG Sky Chefs

One of the cases, the mother, works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airport laundry and catering facility in Māngere.

LSG Sky Chefs has not been listed as a “location of interest” by the Ministry of Health.

The woman underwent regular Covid-19 surveillance testing as part of her work, and last tested negative on January 18, it was announced.

She was last at work on February 5, and is not expected to have been infectious then.