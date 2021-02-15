Covid-19: Three new locations linked to Auckland's new community cases

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield names places visited by new cases

Tourist attractions, McDonald’s restaurants and multiple Bunnings hardware stores are among a list of locations visited by the Auckland’s three new community Covid-19 cases.

Three new locations have also been listed as linked to the new community cases – BP Papakura, BP Breakwater Rd in New Plymouth and GAS in Piopio, taking the total number of locations of interest to 21.

The new community cases – a mother, father and daughter – were confirmed in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed those cases are the UK variant of Covid-19.

The daughter’s school, the mother’s work place and a south Auckland supermarket were the first locations revealed by the Ministry of Health.

Pak n Save Manukau is considered a location of interest after two new positive Covid-19 cases visited on Friday.

On Sunday evening, a further list of 18 places was published to the ministry’s website.

The locations:

GAS Piopio

94 Moa Street, Pio Pio

February 6, 8.30 am - 9.30 am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

BP Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

7 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

February 8, 3.30 pm - 4.35 pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

BP Papakura

BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill

February 6, 7.00am - 8.15am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

McDonald’s Drury

BP Motorway Service Centre, Southern Motorway, Auckland

February 6, 7am – 8.15am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

Te Rewarewa Bridge

Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4312

February 6, 12pm – 1.30pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

A Papatoetoe High School student has tested positive for Covid-19, closing the school for two days.

Sumela Kebab

6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth

February 6, 12.30pm – 2.30pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Amber Court Hotel

100 Leach Street, New Plymouth

1.30pm on February 6 – 10.30am February 8

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Pukekura Park New Plymouth

February 6, 5.30pm - 9pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

Egmont Regional Park

February 7, 7.30am – 3.30pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

Cycle Inn New Plymouth

133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth

February 8, 9.30am – 11am

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Puke Ariki Library and Museum

1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth

February 8, 11.45am – 2.15pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Two different McDonalds restaurants are among the locations of interest.

Pizza Hut New Plymouth

Cnr Grover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth

February 8, 1.15pm – 2.45pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Back Beach

February 8, 2pm – 5pm

Contact category: Casual

Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.

McDonalds Otorohanga

117 Maniapoto Street, Otorohonga

February 8, 4pm – 5.30pm

Contact category: Casual Plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.

Chemist Warehouse in Manukau has been listed as a location of interest over a near-12 hour period.

Pak'nSave Manukau

6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau

February 12, 3.45pm – 5.00pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 17 and call Healthline.

Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau

5 Putney Way, Manukau

February 12, 12pm – 11.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline.

Bunnings Warehouse Manukau

55 Lambie Drive, Manukau

February 13, 8.30am – 10.00am

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

The cases visited three different Bunnings stores in south Auckland on Saturday.

Bunnings Warehouse Takanini

167 Great South Road, Takanini

February 13, 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

Bunnings Warehouse Botany

320 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood

February 13, 1.30pm – 4.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

Ranfurly Skinny Superette

17E Ranfurly Road, Papatoetoe

February 13, 5.30pm – 6.30pm

Contact category: Casual plus

Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.

Papatoetoe High School

Health advice: Our key advice here is to stay home and self-isolate until you receive further information from the school.

LSG Sky Chefs

One of the cases, the mother, works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airport laundry and catering facility in Māngere.

LSG Sky Chefs has not been listed as a “location of interest” by the Ministry of Health.

The woman underwent regular Covid-19 surveillance testing as part of her work, and last tested negative on January 18, it was announced.

She was last at work on February 5, and is not expected to have been infectious then.