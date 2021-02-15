Covid-19: Three new locations linked to Auckland's new community cases
Tourist attractions, McDonald’s restaurants and multiple Bunnings hardware stores are among a list of locations visited by the Auckland’s three new community Covid-19 cases.
Three new locations have also been listed as linked to the new community cases – BP Papakura, BP Breakwater Rd in New Plymouth and GAS in Piopio, taking the total number of locations of interest to 21.
The new community cases – a mother, father and daughter – were confirmed in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed those cases are the UK variant of Covid-19.
The daughter’s school, the mother’s work place and a south Auckland supermarket were the first locations revealed by the Ministry of Health.
On Sunday evening, a further list of 18 places was published to the ministry’s website.
The locations:
GAS Piopio
94 Moa Street, Pio Pio
February 6, 8.30 am - 9.30 am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
BP Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
7 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
February 8, 3.30 pm - 4.35 pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
BP Papakura
BP Motorway Service Centre, Auckland Southern Motorway, Rosehill
February 6, 7.00am - 8.15am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
McDonald’s Drury
BP Motorway Service Centre, Southern Motorway, Auckland
February 6, 7am – 8.15am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
Te Rewarewa Bridge
Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4312
February 6, 12pm – 1.30pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
Sumela Kebab
6 Breakwater Road, New Plymouth
February 6, 12.30pm – 2.30pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Amber Court Hotel
100 Leach Street, New Plymouth
1.30pm on February 6 – 10.30am February 8
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Pukekura Park New Plymouth
February 6, 5.30pm - 9pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
Egmont Regional Park
February 7, 7.30am – 3.30pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
Cycle Inn New Plymouth
133 Devon Street East, New Plymouth
February 8, 9.30am – 11am
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Puke Ariki Library and Museum
1 Ariki Street, New Plymouth
February 8, 11.45am – 2.15pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Pizza Hut New Plymouth
Cnr Grover Street and Leach Street, New Plymouth
February 8, 1.15pm – 2.45pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Back Beach
February 8, 2pm – 5pm
Contact category: Casual
Health advice: Monitor your health for the next 14 days. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms, contact Healthline.
McDonalds Otorohanga
117 Maniapoto Street, Otorohonga
February 8, 4pm – 5.30pm
Contact category: Casual Plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get tested as soon as possible and call Healthline.
Pak'nSave Manukau
6 Cavendish Drive, Manukau
February 12, 3.45pm – 5.00pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 17 and call Healthline.
Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau
5 Putney Way, Manukau
February 12, 12pm – 11.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on the 17th of February and call Healthline.
Bunnings Warehouse Manukau
55 Lambie Drive, Manukau
February 13, 8.30am – 10.00am
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
Bunnings Warehouse Takanini
167 Great South Road, Takanini
February 13, 1.00pm – 2.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
Bunnings Warehouse Botany
320 Ti Rakau Drive, Burswood
February 13, 1.30pm – 4.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
Ranfurly Skinny Superette
17E Ranfurly Road, Papatoetoe
February 13, 5.30pm – 6.30pm
Contact category: Casual plus
Health advice: Please stay at home and get a test on February 18 and call Healthline.
Papatoetoe High School
Health advice: Our key advice here is to stay home and self-isolate until you receive further information from the school.
LSG Sky Chefs
One of the cases, the mother, works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airport laundry and catering facility in Māngere.
LSG Sky Chefs has not been listed as a “location of interest” by the Ministry of Health.
The woman underwent regular Covid-19 surveillance testing as part of her work, and last tested negative on January 18, it was announced.
She was last at work on February 5, and is not expected to have been infectious then.
