Covid-19: Alert level 3 restrictions take effect in Auckland, level 2 begins for rest of NZ after latest community cases

Auckland has entered alert level three for the next 72 hours, with the rest of the country moving to alert level two following the confirmation of three new cases in the community.

Restrictions officially took effect at 11.59pm on Sunday. They will last until the same time on Wednesday, with road blocks restricting movement beyond Auckland's borders, except to those who have exemptions.

Schools are shut and people are asked to work from home while the restrictions are in place, unless it is impossible to do so.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces level 3 lockdown for Auckland and level 2 for the rest of the country.

Non-essential businesses have been asked to move to contactless sales.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, and the public is being asked to avoid panic buying.

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government had taken a cautious approach to prevent any spread.

People have been urged to stay at home during alert level three in Auckland.

She said the ministry had “not yet put a ring around” where the infection had come from so wanted “get a clearer picture” of where it came from.

There had been a larger number of people coming through managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities with the more transmissible variants, so this was the safest course of action, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

“We’re working under the assumption that it is one of the new variants,” Bloomfield said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said news of an alert level change was “something none of us wanted to happen”, and urged everyone to follow the health guidelines.

“I am not underestimating the impact that another lockdown will have on people’s lives and businesses around the city,” Goff said.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said this was something no-one wanted to happen.

He said he would continue to have discussions with the Government on the “support our city needs during and after the lockdown to ensure we can continue our recovery”.

Schools

Those with children in years one through to 10 will, in a small number of cases, be able to drop their children off at school if they are unable to care for them at home, such as essential workers.

Schools must remain open to provide for these children.

In all other cases, distance learning must be provided for students to learn at home.

A testing centre will be set up at Papatoetoe High School, in south Auckland on Monday for staff, students and parents after it was linked to one of the latest cases.

Borders

Regional borders around Auckland will be in place from 11.59pm Sunday, while road blocks won’t be up until early morning.

Ardern said exemptions would be granted in the same cases as last time – including but not limited to essential workers, those moving house or those who are in Auckland but are not from the region and are needing to return home.

She said those who were granted exemptions last time would be aware of the procedure and would likely be granted an exemption again.

Ardern said paperwork to move across the Auckland border was not needed during the first 24 hours due to the difficulty in getting these, but that this would then be reinforced.

“We understand people need to relocate,” Ardern said.

If you need to relocate either in or out of Auckland you can, “but we ask other people, please do not move around,” she said.

People will be able to find more information and seek exemptions on the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment website.

Council buildings and facilities

Auckland’s council-run community facilities will be closed during the level three restrictions, including parks, playgrounds.

That also includes non-essential services such as libraries, pools and leisure centres, service centres, visitor centres, community venues and early childhood education centres.

Businesses

Museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms and markets must close during the restrictions.

Restaurants are closed for dining but can operate for takeaways. All other businesses cannot allow customers on their premises, unless they are a supermarket, dairy, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

Transport

Public transport in Auckland will continue to operate but with strict measures in place.

Passengers must maintain two metres physical distancing and should scan the NZ Covid Tracer app QR code. Face coverings will remain mandatory.

Buses, trains and ferries will continue to operate to existing timetables until further notice. School buses will also still operate as normal.

Stick to your bubble in alert level 3

At alert level 3, people must stay within their household bubble, and not invite friends or extended family inside their homes.

This can be expanded to connect with close family and whānau, to bring in caregivers, or support those living alone.

Gatherings are restricted to 10 people, but only for wedding services, and funerals and tangi.

Pak 'n Save Manukau is considered a location of interest after two new positive Covid-19 cases visited on Friday.

Masks

It is mandatory to wear a mask on public transport in Auckland and on aircraft.

Everywhere else, people are encouraged to wear face coverings, particularly where social distancing is difficult.

Alert level two for the rest of New Zealand

Businesses can open, but they must follow public health rules, including physical distancing and record-keeping.

People should maintain a distance of at least two metres apart in public, such as in shops, and one metre in most other places, such as workplaces, cafés, restaurants, and gyms.

People can travel to other regions in alert level 2 or lower, but gatherings are limited to 100 people, including for weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.