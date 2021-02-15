Covid-19: Up to 150 people used Taranaki's Mangorei Track the day Auckland cases visited

Up to 150 walkers may have used the popular Mangorei Track on Taranaki Maunga on the same day as two people who later tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Conservation says.

The Mangorei track, part of the Pouakai Crossing, is one of the places in Taranaki visited over Waitangi Weekend by a mother and daughter from South Auckland who have tested positive for coronavirus.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Two visitors from Auckland, who later tested positive for coronavirus, walked the Mangorei Track on February 7 (file photo).

The Department of Conservation estimated between 125 and 150 people passed the track counter on February 7.

In a statement, Taranaki district operations manager Gareth Hopkins said some people may have passed the counter twice if they did a return trip.

“Our estimate is based on the track counter we have at the site, and an analysis of trends for visitor numbers at this location on summer long weekends when the weather is favourable for outdoor activities.

“Our staff did observe a busy few days at Egmont National Park over Waitangi Weekend.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said two other people who travelled with the pair had since tested negative.

Officials were unsure whether the mother and daughter were infectious during their visit, but were acting with caution.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Mangorei Rd track is one of the most popular on Taranaki Maunga, with summer its busiest season (file photo).

Anyone who was on the track between 7.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday, February 7 is advised to monitor their health for the next 14 days and to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 if they begin to feel unwell or develop any Covid-19 symptoms.

Desiree Avey​, who lives near where the popular track starts, said it had been “pretty full” throughout the weekend.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff This car park was 'chocka' at the start of the Mangorei Rd Track durng Waitangi weekend, a neighbour said (file photo).

“The car park was absolutely chocka, every park was full and even places that weren’t parks, like on the road verges,” she said.

“There is a constant stream of people going up that track every long weekend.”

Eltham mountaineer Lindsay Maindonald said the time given for the pair’s visit matched the time it would normally take to walk up the Mangorei Track to the Pouakai Hut, possibly with stops at the tarns and the Pouakai trig station.

“They would have been in close proximity with other people, it’s not a very wide track, you have to stop and let people pass,” he said.

A list of locations visited by the Covid-19 cases and the times of each visit has been released, along with advice for those who were there at the same time.

On Sunday it was announced that three new community cases of Covid-19 had been detected. and Auckland was moved to alert level 3 at 11.59pm that night. The rest of the country moved to alert level 2.