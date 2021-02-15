Covid-19: contact of community coronavirus case connected to Bay of Plenty wānanga

As New Zealand goes into lockdown, close contacts of the latest community transmission case continue to be tracked and tested (file photo).

A Whakatāne educational institute has confirmed a contact connected to a closecontact of the latest community transmission case of Covid-19 was on its campus this week.

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi confirmed a staff member at their Bay of Plenty campus has self-isolated after being identified as a contact connected to a South Auckland family who tested positive for Covid-19.

Chief executive Wiremu Doherty said the staff member was alerted to being a contact this morning and had been on campus on Friday, February 12.

“About three or four staff members have now gone into isolation as a precaution,” he said. “No students were on campus at the time."

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield names places visited by new cases

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No change in alert level 'at this stage' despite new community cases

* Historical Covid-19 case suspected at Port of Tauranga

* Coronavirus: Twelve new Covid-19 cases linked to Auckland community cluster



Contact with the staff member was isolated to one area of the Whakatāne campus which has now been sectioned off for a deep clean to occur.

Doherty says it is a precautionary matter and all classes will take place online over the next few days at least.

“We have a Covid team here that communicates with students and can change teaching methods at short notice,” Doherty said.

The university asks people have travelled to Auckland in the past 10 days and have Covid-19 symptoms to contact Healthline or a doctor.