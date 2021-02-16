news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
KEA Kids News
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
bravo
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
Play Stuff
neighbourly
mags4gifts
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Coronavirus
Full coverage: No new Covid-19 cases in the community or managed isolation
18:02, Feb 16 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email
1 NEWS
There has been a massive testing push since the virus reappeared in the Auckland community.
Day two of Auckland's snap Covid-19 lockdown has begun, with crucial test results due today.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Auckland is currently at level 3 lockdown after 3 new community cases.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email