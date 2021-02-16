news
National
Coronavirus
Live: Crucial test results due as day two of Auckland's snap lockdown begins
05:00, Feb 16 2021
CHECKPOINT/RNZ
As we've been reporting, genome sequencing has confirmed the three latest Covid-19 cases in the Auckland community are the more infectious UK strain.
Day two of Auckland's snap Covid-19 has begun, with crucial test results due today.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Auckland is in a Covid-19 alert level 3 lockdown for three days following the discovery of three new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Stuff
