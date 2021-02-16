Watch live: National leader Judith Collins on the Covid-19 latest, alert levels and vaccine ... read more

Live: Long queue builds as school Covid-19 test station opens

10:09, Feb 16 2021

Day two of Auckland's snap Covid-19 lockdown has begun, with crucial test results due today.

Testing at Papatoetoe High School is yet to open and the queue is already a few hundred metres long.
Troels Sommerville/Stuff
Stuff