Covid-19: Three close contacts of Papatoetoe High School community case test negative

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault talks to Stuff reporter Troels Sommerville, as queues continue at the school's pop-up testing centre.

Three of 33 close contacts of the Papatoetoe High School community case have tested negative for Covid-19, with the 30 other results due today.

The three negative tests come at the start of what is set to be an important day of results.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the development on TVNZ’s Breakfast programme on Tuesday morning.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that three of the 33 close contacts have tested negative for the virus.(File Photo)

It follows Sunday’s announcement that three members of a south Auckland family had tested positive for the contagious United Kingdom variant of Covid-19.

“Pleasingly, there were over 3000 tests in Auckland,” Bloomfield said on Breakfast.

Bloomfield expects the remaining test results for the 30 close contacts to come back on Tuesday.

With the three negative results from the high school group of close contacts, this means that 12 of the 42 close contacts have tested negative with no new positive cases overnight.

Queues were a few hundred metres long at Papatoetoe High School on Tuesday morning.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Testing at Papatoetoe High School on Tuesday morning were a few hundred metres long.

Ata Hukui, along with her two children Hunter and Zoe, arrived at 7:30am after being turned away from three testing sites on Monday.

By noon, queues had shrunk down to 30 cars.

Security and traffic management officers were walking the line of cars with a box of apples and snacks for those in line.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault is waiting for public scrutiny to ease down before contacting the family who have contracted the virus. (File Photo)

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughn Couillault said the school went “full noise yesterday” on testing, and expected much the same on Tuesday.

“Many people were waiting for four hours to be tested but there was plenty of empathy,” he said.

Couillault was waiting for public scrutiny to “ease up” before contacting the family who have tested positive for the virus.

Bloomfield said results coming out Tuesday will help determine if there are any “parallel chains” to the transmission.

This will help Bloomfield understand “who got infected first from the family” which could help experts identify the source.

This follows an understanding that the daughter in the family reported symptoms before the mother, who works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airline laundry and catering service.

Auckland is currently in alert level 3 while the rest of New Zealand is in alert level 2 as the government investigates where the virus came from and how wide it may have spread.