Covid-19: Three close contacts of Papatoetoe High School community case test negative, 30 other results due today

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that three of the 33 close contacts have tested negative for the virus.(File Photo)

Three of 33 close contacts of the Papatoetoe High School community case have tested negative for Covid-19, with the 30 other results due today.

The three negative tests come at the start of what is set to be an important day of results, with experts likely to get a clearer picture on whether the latest community

Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the development on TVNZ’s Breakfast programme this morning.

It follows Sunday’s announcement that three members of a south Auckland family had tested positive for the more contagious UK variant of Covid-19.

“Pleasingly, there were over 3000 tests in Auckland,” Bloomfield said on Breakfast this morning.

Bloomfield expects the remaining test results for the 30 close contacts to come back today.

With the three negative results from the high school group of close contacts, this means that 12 of the 42 close contacts have tested negative with no new positive cases overnight.

Bloomfield said results coming out today will help determine if there are any “parallel chains” to the transmission.

This will help Bloomfield understand “who got infected first from the family” which could help experts identify the source.

This follows an understanding that the daughter in the family reported symptoms before the mother, who works at LSG Sky Chefs, an airline laundry and catering service.

Auckland is currently in Level 3 while the rest of New Zealand is in Level 2 as the government investigates where the virus came from and how wide it may have spread.