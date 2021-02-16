Covid-19: Daily wastewater testing rolled out in Hamilton, Taranaki amid new cases

ESR is testing additional wastewater samples for the SARS-CoV-2 virus from Auckland, Hamilton and New Plymouth amid investigations into the latest community Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced The Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) initiated wastewater testing in Hamilton and New Plymouth this week, in response to new cases in Auckland.

Wastewater testing can detect even a single person who may be shedding the virus in their faeces, which could help detect whether the virus is circulating in the community.

There has been a massive testing push since the virus reappeared in the Auckland community.

It comes after it was announced on Sunday that three members of a south Auckland family tested positive for Covid-19 in the community – the origins of which remain unknown.

Members of the family travelled from Auckland to New Plymouth on Holiday over Waitangi weekend, visiting a number of locations through the south Auckland and Waikato regions en route, including gas stations and McDonalds restaurants.

Ten locations of interest in New Plymouth had been identified between February 6-8.

Daily wastewater testing is already underway in Auckland, and there is a certain site in Auckland which captures the Papatoetoe area, Bloomfield said.

Sewage samples from wastewater treatment plants in Auckland, Hamilton and New Plymouth are being used to detect whether there is virus in the community following the announcement of three new cases.

Bloomfield said wastewater testing to detect SARS-CoV-2 was a "crucial but often overlooked” piece of work.

Testing has become “increasingly sensitive” and would help detect any possible infection in the community.

“The more we sample, the more likely we would pick up something if it was there,” he said.

The first of the samples were taken on Monday and will continue through the week, an ESR spokesman told Stuff.

These arrived at ESR's Wellington laboratory for testing on Tuesday.

ESR expected initial results will be available for the Ministry of Health on Wednesday afternoon "at the earliest” for priority samples, as there is a 48-hour lag in reporting results.

ESR is also routinely collecting and analysing sewage samples from other locations – weekly, and more frequently – and would report any unexpected positives to the ministry.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ A Covid-19 wastewater testing pilot's being rolled out around the country as a safety net for catching the virus in the community.

There were no unexpected positives in last week's samples, including south Auckland on February 10.

Authorities still do not know how the three people contracted Covid-19.

Genome sequencing has not linked it to any cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQ).

Serology testing (screening for antibodies) is being carried out among the mother’s co-workers at LSG Sky Chefs, and at Papatoetoe High School, where the daughter is a student.

ESR initiated wastewater testing for Covid-19 in the middle of last year, sampling around the Jet Park quarantine facility in Auckland.

In November, ESR launched an eight-week study, sampling wastewater from other areas with managed isolation and quarantine facilities across Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch, and other centres without quarantine facilities.

Intensive sampling was ramped up in the upper North Island in January following the detection of the Northland community case and subsequent Auckland cases, all of whom tested positive after leaving managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel.