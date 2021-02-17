Covid-19: New Papatoetoe High cases could point to alert level 3 extension - experts

Two Papatoetoe High School students have tested positive for Covid-19, linked to an existing community case at the school. Experts say the news may impact Cabinet’s alert level decision on Wednesday.

News of new community Covid-19 cases linked to an Auckland high school is likely tipping decision-making about an alert level change towards a “more cautious approach”, epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker says.

On Wednesday morning, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was “optimistic” Auckland’s alert level 3 lockdown would be lifted after two days with no new community cases.

However, following the announcement that two Papatoetoe High School students had contracted the virus – a classmate of the daughter, and the classmate’s brother – public health experts say more time at the status quo could be needed.

Thirty-one close contacts and 1523 casual plus contacts have been identified at the high school, as of Wednesday afternoon, just hours before Cabinet were due to meet to discuss the alert levels.

Results from two close contacts and 433 casual plus contacts are still pending.

Of the two new cases on Monday, the girl who tested positive was a Year 9 student, who was in the same form and class as the initial case.

Her brother is in Year 12 which meant a whole different group of children could have been exposed.

Some of those already tested in the school community might have to be tested again, Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault told Stuff.

Supplied Otago University Professor Michael Baker said the big question with the new cases is whether they were ‘upstream’ or ‘downstream’ – a question which would likely require a more cautious approach to changing alert levels.

Baker said the “big question” now was whether the two cases were “downstream” cases – who caught the virus from the known sources – or “upstream” cases – the original source.

If downstream, it wouldn’t make much difference to the fundamentals of managing the current outbreak: relying on contact tracing to put a ring around those cases.

The idea of them being upstream cases was “much more ominous” – and could present a more concerning “tip of the iceberg” problem, Baker said.

“Finding any more positives [cases] makes you more cautious.”

Given the recent development, Baker said it would be “pretty tough” to make a change to the alert level on Wednesday.

“I would’ve thought this would be tipping decision-making towards a more cautious approach.”

However, he said if the current alert level settings were extended, he was “optimistic” it wouldn’t be for a long period of time.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland has been under alert level 3 restrictions since 11.59pm on Sunday, with checkpoints in place at the region’s borders.

Baker said if the country was to move down alerts, he hoped it would be to a level 2.5 and 1.5 – requiring masks and limiting gathering numbers - rather than down a whole alert level.

Otago University Associate Professor Nick Wilson also said the new cases at Papatoetoe High School "point in the direction" of maintaining Auckland's current alerty level 3 restrictions.

Given officials had still not found a link to the border, and more information on how the cases occurred, a "cautious approach would be to extend the alert level" restrictions, he said.

What do we know about how Covid-19 spreads in schools?

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault talks to Stuff reporter Troels Sommerville, as queues continue at the school's pop-up testing centre.

Baker said anywhere people meet in indoor environments were of concern for transmission, with schools in particular presenting “many opportunities” for the Covid-19 virus to spread.

Schools had “all the right elements” for transmission, he said: people spent long periods of time indoors, students know each other well and get “quite close”, and often use shared transport in the form of buses.

High schools were also a “major setting for the virus to move between households”, particularly for older students, who tend to mix with a greater proportion of the school community.

Epidemiologist Dr Arindam Basu said viruses such as Covid-19 could "spread fast” in school settings, depending on the environment.

Martin Hunter Michael Baker said schools had “all the right elements” for transmission of viruses.

Classrooms are typically confined spaces, and students are not always seated a good distance apart.

The fact that the original cases were infected with the UK (B.1.1.7) variant, known to spread faster than other variants of the virus, meant the risk of outbreaks was “above average”, he said.

There was also a behavioural aspect in a school-setting, as students are known to share things, and may be required to use the same textbooks or other items, he said.

However, schools did also present a benefit from a contact-tracing perspective, in that it was easy to track which students were in which class and what time, he said.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the level of risk of spread in schools, and therefore how worried we should be, depended on a number of variables.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles said schools were a “dynamic” environment, and there were a number of possible variables in how a virus could be spread.

These depend on what the building and ventilation system is like; whether it was a smaller classroom, or a larger open-plan classroom; what contact people actually have with one another; and how infectious the person(s) was while at school.

In high schools, students can come together for a class and then split up to go to other classes, mixing and mingling with a whole new group of people.

There was the risk people coming into that classroom could be exposed through shared air, for example, she said.

“It is quite a dynamic environment.”

Given the student was at school for a limited time and the overlap was “quite small”, the pertinent question was how “well” and how quickly all contacts had been isolated, Wiles said.

Wiles said the case demonstrated the importance of wider testing of people with symptoms was “important”, to look for other cases in the community.

Wilson said the international picture showed super-spreading events centered predominantly around bars, nightclubs, churches and places of worship – where people are in close contact, talking loudly and singing – rather than schools.

A school choir practice or assembly where students were singing could be a problem, but he said schools were “probably not a high-risk environment”, overall.

Last year, an outbreak at Marist College, a Catholic girls’ high school in Auckland, sparked one of the country's largest clusters, including both staff and parents of students.