Covid-19: Three new community cases, all linked to Papatoetoe High School

There are three new community cases of Covid-19 in Auckland, linked to the three community cases announced on Sunday.

One new case has also been announced in managed isolation. They arrived in New Zealand on February 14 from Kazakhstan.

Two of the three community cases are siblings who both attend Papatoetoe High School in south Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff One of the three cases of Covid-19 announced on Sunday was a student at Papatoetoe High School.

One, a girl, is a close contact of the existing student case, while her brother is a casual plus contact.

They were not at school during their infectious period, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

The third case is a family member of the pair.

The siblings’ cases were announced ahead of the usual 1pm announcement by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins at the health select committee on Wednesday.

Hipkins said 31 close contacts and 1523 casual plus contacts had been identified at the high school in total.

Results from two close contacts and 433 casual plus contacts were still pending.

In total, contact tracing had identified 128 close contacts associated with the family.

Of those, 76 had tested negative, one – the student's classmate – had tested positive, and 49 results were pending.

Bloomfield said the classmate and her family members had been isolating while they awaited test results.

“In this case it's most likely that the chain of transmission is from our original case to the classmate, who's then passed it on to her brother,” Bloomfield said.

“Obviously we will be looking very carefully at whether there are any other positive tests coming out of the high school among those casual-plus contacts.”

All household contacts of the new cases would be tested if they hadn't been tested already, Bloomfield said.

“Then we go back that 48 hours prior to when they were deemed to be infectious, which is prior to either symptom onset or a positive test.

“We look if there are any exposure events, a bit like we have with all the other cases, and then we'll send any notifications out about possible exposure events. Those people will be asked to isolate and have a test.”

Case interviews were continuing, and any locations of interest or further information would be announced at 4.30pm.

Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said staff were somewhat deflated by the news of the positive cases on Wednesday.

“There’s an air of disappointment, but it wasn’t entirely unexpected,” he said.

“We were hoping for the best but planning for the worst.”

He said the news was fresh, and he was waiting on direction from the Ministry of Health as to what their next steps would be in regard to tracing the possible new contacts.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault talks to Stuff reporter Troels Sommerville, as queues continue at the school's pop-up testing centre.

He said the year 9 student who had tested positive was in the same form and learning class as the initial case.

However, her brother was in year 12 which meant a whole different group of children could have been exposed.

Some of those already tested in the school community might have to be tested again, he said.

Papatoetoe High School would be shut for the rest of the week, Couillault said, he was awaiting word on whether that would be extended and for how long.

That being said, staff had already prepared to start online classes next Monday.

Couillault urged those in the school community not to panic and to make sure they got their information from trusted and credible sources – such as school emails and text messages, as well as the daily press conferences.

“By and large most people have been behaving, and it’s been a very positive response,” he said.

While disappointment about the two new cases is evident, the mood in the school and wider community has been somewhat confident of overcoming the latest setback.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chairwoman Lotu Fuli said there was always a worry when there were new cases, but south Auckland would stand firm.

“There is a real risk for us here in south Auckland, and for the virus to spread because we live more communally,” Fuli said.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chairwoman Lotu Fuli is confident south Auckland will overcome the outbreak.

“That’s why I really stand behind the government’s decision to go into lockdown quickly and get on top of this.”

But while it was a worry to her, she said the feel among those in the community was one of confidence that the outbreak could be overcome.

“We’ve been through this before, and this time there's not the same fear and anxiety as there was last time,” she said.

She was also buoyed by the attitude from the rest of the country towards the region.

She said the lack of online vitriol towards the community, as happened during the August 2020 outbreak, was a sign that New Zealand had grown and learned from previous outbreaks.

Auckland is currently at alert level 3, while the rest of the country is at alert level 2.

A briefing to announce any changes or extensions to current levels is expected at 4:30pm on Wednesday.

Aucklanders, including students, are asked to stay home. Those identified as contacts or who were at the locations of interest are being asked to get tested.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 49, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1984.