Covid-19: New Auckland community case worked at Cavendish Drive McDonald's

One of Auckland's most recent community cases of Covid-19 had been working at a south Auckland McDonald's.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Wednesday afternoon one of the cases who tested positive worked at the food outlet. The details were being investigated, Bloomfield said.

The person has not experienced any symptoms, Bloomfield said.

One of the people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 worked at a south Auckland McDonald's.

A spokesman for McDonald's said they had been notified of the positive case by the Auckland District Health Board (DHB) on Wednesday afternoon.

The person worked at the Cavendish Drive McDonald’s in Papatoetoe, the spokesman said.

“The DHB notified us that this person had worked a shift on Saturday afternoon, prior to the change to alert level 3.

“We have responded immediately and followed DHB and Ministry of Health instructions. Staff are being provided detailed information and support.”

The spokesman said any staff who worked at the same time had been advised to isolate and get tested. The store was also immediately closed for a deep clean.

“Our restaurants had been operating at our level 1 protocols, and the restaurant has been regularly cleaned since Saturday.

“Since the move to alert level 3 on Sunday evening that restaurant has operated for Drive-Thru and delivery only, and at heightened levels of hygiene and distancing.

“This includes the use of masks, protective screens and contactless service.”

According to the locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health, the case was at the McDonald’s for about five hours on February 13, from about 11.30am-4.15pm.