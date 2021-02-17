Covid-19: Auckland school criticised for saying it would prefer pupils not to mask

An Auckland school is copping criticism for saying it would prefer students not to wear face masks.

The college’s principal said students are free to wear them if it makes them feel safe, but fronting a room full of masked pupils would be difficult for teachers.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker says he disagrees with the advice from St Kentigern College and believes masks indoors should be a part of alert level two.

In a letter addressed to parents, caregivers and students ahead of the school reopening on Thursday, the school offered advice about bringing hand sanitiser to school, and staying home if sick.

Students were expected to attend unless they had been told to self-isolate or had a medical condition requiring them to stay home, the letter said.

But it was the line at the end regarding masks that is causing controversy.

“Face masks are not required, and we prefer that they are not worn, however if it makes you feel safe, it is okay to wear one," the letter said.

Baker, a public health physician and professor at the University of Otago, said he disagreed with that advice.

“We know that almost all cases of transmission, and possibly all cases, occur through the respiratory mode of transmission, that's droplets and aerosols.

“The main effective barrier against that, if you can't physically distance, is a mask.

“And even if you have reasonably physical distancing, masks are still a good idea, because people can generate aerosols that have a range which is much more than 2 m, particularly in stuffy indoor environments.”

Google Maps/Supplied Saint Kentigern College, in east Auckland's Pakuranga.

Baker believes masks should be one of the first things turned to as an intervention against Covid-19, but said they have never fully been integrated into New Zealand's response.

Instead, the messaging was mainly about hand-washing, which doesn't work against the virus in most transmission situations, he said.

Baker said it was a pity Auckland did not go into an “alert level 2.5” mandating masks in indoor environments.

“If we look internationally, the places that succeeded best with managing this pandemic are countries where mask use is the norm, rather than the exception.”

Masks are mandatory on public transport in Auckland, except for children under the age of 12 or those travelling to and from school.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker, of the University of Otago, believes it would be a good idea for pupils to mask up.

There is no official requirement to wear masks in other public spaces at alert level two, which comes into force at 11.59pm Wednesday.

St Kentigern College principal Russell Brooke told Stuff students who prefer to wear masks in the classroom will be free to do so.

It remained the school's position that they prefer they are not worn, he said.

Brooke said it would be hard for teachers to front a classroom of masked new faces at the start of the school year.

“It's not easy teaching to a roomful of masks.”

However, the school was open to change if different official advice emerged, he said.