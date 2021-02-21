Covid-19: Tracer app scans continue to remain high after alert level 3 lockdown

There have been close to a million more daily scans recorded in the Covid-19 Tracer App following the announcement of new community cases a week ago compared with the week prior.

The number of QR code scans in the Covid-19 Tracer App continued to increase this week despite a move back down alert levels.

Three new community cases announced last Sunday saw a sharp climb in the number of scanned QR codes as Auckland was raised to alert level 3 and the rest of the country to level 2, with an increase of more than half a million scans over 24-hours.

Ministry of Health data shows use of the app continued to rise, with the number of QR code scans increasing day-by-day to a peak of 1,851,877 on Thursday – the first day of lowered alert levels – double as many as the same day the week prior.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ It will be too hard for businesses to enforce scanning of QR codes if it was mandated, says the Employers and Manufacturers Association spokesperson Alan McDonald.

It comes after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said while New Zealand responded well when dealing with Covid-19, “we don’t necessarily prepare well”.

In the week before the three community cases – a south Auckland mother, father and daughter – were announced (excluding Sunday), Kiwis were averaging 859,169 daily QR code scans.

From Sunday to 1pm on Saturday, there were 1.61 million daily QR code scans on average.

Data for Sunday is not yet available, but there were almost a million more scans this Saturday than the Saturday before the cases were announced.

The number of new app registrations fell in the days following the alert level change, however.

In the 24-hours from 1pm on Wednesday to 1pm on Thursday, when alert levels changed, there were 16,312 new app registrations.

This almost halved in the following 24-hours, to 8207 on Thursday/Friday, and dropped by almost half again on Friday/Saturday, with 4874 new registrations.

On Tuesday, amid Auckland’s snap 72-hour alert level 3 lockdown, Hipkins said use of the app typically increased significantly when there was a new outbreak.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins earlier announced authorities would be looking at what they can ‘build into the system’ to keep Covid Tracer app use up.

“I imagine we will see quite a significant spike in our scanning numbers ... and then it will tail off again as the risk decreases,” he said during a press conference.

“When we're in a position where people are feeling comfortable they are not always good at taking those precautionary measures, but when we ask New Zealanders to ramp up because we're responding to something, Kiwis are pretty responsive to that.”

Hipkins earlier said he wanted to keep scanning numbers high, “so we’ll be looking at what we can build into the system going forward”.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said it was “really encouraging to see that people are continuing to scan and numbers remain high”.

There have been seven cases of Covid-19 linked to the family at the centre of the latest outbreak – the three initial family members, a classmate of the daughter, and three of the classmate’s household contacts.

As of Sunday, there were 2,668,308 registered users of the Covid Tracer app.

Auckland remains in alert level 2, while the rest of the country is at alert level 1, with an announcement on further changes for Auckland expected on Monday.