Covid-19: New community case in Auckland, a casual plus contact of February cases

A pop-up testing station was set up at Papatoetoe High School following the announcement of cases linked to the school last week.

There is a new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health said it was notified of the case on Tuesday morning.

“The individual is a casual plus contact who had been advised to self-isolate and get tested,” it said in a statement.

“We are working actively with Auckland Regional Public Health staff on next steps and will release further information at a 1pm media conference at Parliament.”

The announcement comes hours after Auckland was moved back to alert level 1, following a community outbreak of the virus last week.

RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will rejoin the rest of the country at alert level 1 at midnight on Monday, February 22.

Three members of a family – a Papatoetoe High School student and her parents – were the first cases announced, on February 14.

The news plunged Auckland into a 72-hour level 3 lockdown, while the rest of the country moved to level 2.

Further cases linked to Papatoetoe High School were announced later in the week, including two other students – a year 9 girl and a year 12 boy.

The school re-opened on Monday after being closed for deep cleaning and tests of all students and staff.

About 30 students who were in a class with the case announced on Sunday were deemed close contacts, while the rest of the students at the school were deemed casual plus contacts.

The ministry introduced the term ‘casual plus’ in response to the new strains of Covid-19, which are more transmissible than previous strains seen in New Zealand.

The cases linked to the school are the United Kingdom variant.

On Monday, 1413 of the school's casual plus contacts had been tested, with just 41 teens remaining in isolation as they waited for results.

Teachers stationed at the school gates were checking students' names against the roll to make sure none of those 41 attended class.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault talks to Stuff reporter Troels Sommerville, as queues continue at the school's pop-up testing centre.

On Tuesday, school principal Vaughan Couillault said he was not willing to comment on the new case until after the 1pm press conference.

The Auckland District Health Board also would not comment ahead of 1pm.

MORE TO COME.