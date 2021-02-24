Live: Testing demand slow at school after new Covid-19 cases found in south Auckland

11:08, Feb 24 2021
The Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has shed more light on the person who works at the Botany Kmart store, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Auckland’s Papatoetoe High School has closed and a testing station has been opened there to test all the students for Covid-19 again after 3 new cases in connection with the school were announced on Tuesday.
Abigail Dougherty
