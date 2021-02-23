Covid-19: Two more community cases announced – siblings of Papatoetoe High student

Papatoetoe High School in south Auckland has closed until further notice after another community case of Covid-19 was diagnosed.

Two more community cases of Covid-19 have been announced.

They are siblings of a Papatoetoe High School student confirmed as a positive case earlier on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health said the siblings are a teenager and an infant. The teenager, who was also, until recently, a student at Papatoetoe High, works at Kmart Botany in east Auckland.

They were at work on February 19 and 20 between 4pm-10pm.

Thirty-one of their colleagues have been identified as close contacts and are self-isolating, the ministry said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Authorities probe link between community cases and December MIQ case

* Covid-19: Three new community cases, all linked to Papatoetoe High School

* Covid-19: Where to get tested for coronavirus in wake of new cases in Auckland



Meanwhile, anyone who visited Kmart Botany at the times the new case was working is considered a casual plus contact.

These are contacts that would have previously been considered casual contacts, but have been upgraded due to the risk of the more transmissible strains of the virus. Those affected by the latest outbreak have the contagious United Kingdom variant.

“If you are a casual plus contact, you are advised to immediately isolate at home and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on isolation time frames and testing requirements,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Other locations of interest for the three cases are continuing to be investigated and will be notified when available.”

Geraden Cann/ Stuff/Stuff Kmart Botany is closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday night after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Botany Kmart was closed on Tuesday night and a customer service representative spoken to by Stuff said the store would be undergoing a deep clean, as was company policy.

“As soon as we were made aware, we immediately closed the store as a safety precaution and commenced a thorough sanitisation of the store,” a spokesperson said.

“We have also asked all contacts of this team member to isolate. We are working closely with the New Zealand Department of Health and will continue to take every safety precaution.”

Geraden Cann/ Stuff/Stuff Kmart Botany is closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday night after a staff member, who is a student at Papatoetoe High School, tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the two teenagers announced as new cases on Tuesday visited Dark Vapes in East Tamaki on February 19 between 2.30pm-4pm, and February 20 between 7pm-8.30pm.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said she was not sure which of the two cases visited the store.

Dark Vapes has been contacted for comment.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault outside the college, which is at the centre of a community cluster of Covid-19.

The infant does not go to childcare outside their home, the ministry said.

A pop-up testing centre was set up at Papatoetoe High School on Tuesday afternoon and 672 tests were done throughout the day.

Testing will be available at the school again on Wednesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Chris Hipkins announces a Papatoetoe High School student is the new community Covid-19 case in Auckland.

Principal Vaughan Couillault said the case announced on Tuesday night had not been to school for about two or three weeks.

They attended for the first day of the year, before Auckland Anniversary Day, then found a job and had not been back, he said.

The pair’s parents and an older sibling have returned negative tests, and the family has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park Hotel.

“The ministry is advising everyone in a Papatoetoe High School household [they] must stay away from work or any other school, educational facility or community setting (e.g. the supermarket or any other place outside the home),” the ministry said.

“The school remains closed and no students or staff will be able to return until advised by a Medical Officer of Health.”

Household members of students and staff do not need to be retested at this stage, unless they have symptoms or are asked to do so, the statement said.