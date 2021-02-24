Covid-19: Expert says virus is 'tough' to control in schools as re-testing at Papatoetoe High continues

Three more community cases of Covid-19, linked to Papatoetoe High School in south Auckland, were announced on Tuesday.

The latest outbreak of Covid-19 shows just how “tough” the virus can be to control in schools, an epidemiologist says.

Three new cases of Covid-19 were announced on Tuesday, all linked to Papatoetoe High School in south Auckland. One is a student, while the other two – a teenager and an infant – are their siblings.

Two new locations of interest have been added to the Ministry of Health's list following the case findings.

All the students and staff at the school have been asked to get tested again for the virus, even though most already tested negative following a school-wide testing drive last week.

The Ministry of Health said 672 people were tested on Tuesday at a pop-up centre at the school. Hundreds more are expected to be tested on Wednesday from 8am.

University of Otago professor Michael Baker said the new cases showed how “challenging” it could be to contain the virus in a school setting.

“This is just showing how tough it can be to control this outbreak when it gets into a high school,” he said.

“It just shows that high school kids can transmit the virus quite effectively, and it's quite difficult in a school environment where people may not remember all of their close contacts.”

Papatoetoe High School had only re-opened on Monday following a shutdown sparked by news of the first community cases on Valentine's Day.

They were a year 9 Papatoetoe student, who went to class without knowing she had the virus, and her parents.

News of the cases plunged Auckland into a 72-hour level 3 lockdown.

Last Wednesday, more community cases linked to the family through the school were announced. They include another year 9 girl – a close contact of the original student case – and her brother, who is in year 12.

All students at the high school were asked to isolate, get a test, and not return to class until they had a negative result.

The new community cases mean that directive is again in force, with health authorities saying on Tuesday some original test results may have been “early negatives” – results received soon after becoming infected, when there is not enough of the virus in a patient’s body to be detected.

The school is also closed for classes until further notice.

Baker said a lot depends on contact tracing efforts over the next few days.

“We really have to know the paths of movement of these cases when they were likely to be infectious,” he said.

“This outbreak is still connected, so contact tracing can work very effectively.”

Meanwhile, Auckland University associate professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles has called for Auckland to be moved back to alert level 2, which places limits on gathering sizes, to “stop super-spreaders” while contact tracing is carried out.

Staff and students are eligible for testing at the Papatoetoe High School pop-up, but family members are asked to go to a community testing centre.

The Ministry of Health said family members do not need to get tested unless they show symptoms of Covid-19 or are specifically asked.