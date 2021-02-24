Covid-19: Hundreds still to be re-tested at Papatoetoe High School, but no queue of cars

Auckland's Papatoetoe High school test their students again for Covid19 after 3 new community cases were announced yesterday.

There is no queue of cars for Covid-19 testing at Auckland's Papatoetoe High School, despite hundreds of staff and students requiring re-tests.

Principal Vaughan Couillault says the school is doing everything it can to reinforce the message to its community to go and get re-tested – and hopes people are doing so.

Three new cases were announced on Tuesday, all linked to the school. One is a student, while the other two – a teenager and an infant – are their siblings.

The situation has sparked the school's closure for the second time in two weeks as experts race to get a handle on whether the virus has spread any further through the community.

READ MORE:

* Kmart and a vape store: two new locations of interest linked to the latest Covid-19 case

* Covid-19: Two more community cases announced – siblings of Papatoetoe High student

* Covid-19: Auckland should go back to level 2 after new community cases – expert



A pop-up testing centre has re-opened at the school and this morning students have started filing into the security-manned school hall for re-testing.

But the lengthy queues seen earlier this month – as people waited in line for up to four hours for a swab test – are so far nowhere to be seen this time around.

The scene at Papatoetoe High School is of stark contrast to testing stations in the south Auckland area on Wednesday, where queues are large.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Three more community cases of Covid-19, linked to Papatoetoe High School in south Auckland, were announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health said 672 people were tested on Tuesday at a Papatoetoe pop-up centre. Hundreds more are still to go.

Around 100 further students have been tested by around 11am, Couillault said.

He said he didn’t expect yesterday’s numbers to be matched at the school today, as students may be getting tested elsewhere.

Couillault told Stuff he was wary that teenagers don't get up early, so it may get busier later today, and reminders are being issued through social media.

“We have every reason to believe people will be doing the right thing cos they have done so before,” he said.

Couillault said tracking of which students had been re-tested is being done by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service [ARPHS] and “the school is just supporting that process”.

However, when Stuff contacted ARPHS they said that work was not being done by them, but by Northern Region Health Coordination Centre [NRHCC] – an Auckland-regional hub, formed to lead and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stuff has approached NRHCC for how the re-testing is being monitored.

Abigail Dougherty There was no queue of cars for Covid-19 testing at Auckland's Papatoetoe High School, despite hundreds of staff and students requiring re-tests.

Maurice, a year 10 student, was one of the first to arrive for testing as he “wanted to avoid the queues.”

He said that he feels “alright” and he’s “just looking forward to a negative test result.”

There are still around 20 students who haven't had a test or returned a test results from last week's first round of testing, he said.

Couillault said that he is still yet to receive confirmation from the Ministry of Health on whether yesterday's first case contracted Covid-19 at the school, but confirmed the case wasn't at school last week or this week, and isn't in the same class or year level as the previous student cases.

Abigail Dougherty Around 50 students had been tested by 8am Wednesday morning.

The feeling among some parents on Wednesday morning was one of concern.

Vio Singh, the parent of a year 9 student, said her son didn't attend school on Monday because she didn't feel it was safe for him to go, and he was feeling scared.

Singh’s son is due to get re-tested on Wednesday, while her two other children in year 8 and year 5 are self-isolating until her son's test results come back.

Another parent, Shiv, said he is “really worried' about the disruption to his son's year-12 studies.

Shiv, who is staying home from work as he awaits his son’s second test results, said that even if the school reopens next week, he still won’t feel it’s safe enough to send his son back.

Lucy Xia/Stuff A small number of parents line up at Papatoetoe High School to drop their children off for testing.

The scene at Papatoetoe High School is of stark contrast to those at other testing stations in the south Auckland area.

Huge queues are snaking around the nearby Ōtara town centre car park in Auckland, as residents report waits of several hours to get tested.

Ōtara resident Mary-Jean Wikaira turned up to the testing centre at 14 Fair Mall shortly after it opened at 8.30am, to find large queues had already formed.

At 10.30am, almost two hours later, she was almost at the head of the queue ready to receive a test.

She and her partner were getting tested as they were at the K Mart Botany on the same day as one of the cases.

“We were there for quite a while,” she said.

The latest outbreak of Covid-19 shows just how “tough” the virus can be to control in schools, an epidemiologist says.

All the students and staff at the school have been asked to get tested again for the virus, even though most already tested negative following a school-wide testing drive last week.

University of Otago professor Michael Baker said the new cases showed how “challenging” it could be to contain the virus in a school setting.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker from Otago University.

“This is just showing how tough it can be to control this outbreak when it gets into a high school,” he said.

“It just shows that high school kids can transmit the virus quite effectively, and it's quite difficult in a school environment where people may not remember all of their close contacts.”

Papatoetoe High School had only re-opened on Monday following a shutdown sparked by news of the first community cases on Valentine's Day.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Papatoetoe High School students line up outside the gates for their first day back after the Covid-19 community outbreak in Auckland last week.

They were a year 9 Papatoetoe student, who went to class without knowing she had the virus, and her parents.

News of the cases plunged Auckland into a 72-hour level 3 lockdown.

Last Wednesday, more community cases linked to the family through the school were announced. They include another year 9 girl – a close contact of the original student case – and her brother, who is in year 12.

All students at the high school were asked to isolate, get a test, and not return to class until they had a negative result.

The new community cases mean that directive is again in force, with health authorities saying on Tuesday some original test results may have been “early negatives” – results received soon after becoming infected, when there is not enough of the virus in a patient’s body to be detected.

The school is also closed for classes until further notice.

Baker said a lot depends on contact tracing efforts over the next few days.

“We really have to know the paths of movement of these cases when they were likely to be infectious,” he said.

“This outbreak is still connected, so contact tracing can work very effectively.”

David White stuff.co.nz Papatoetoe High School in south Auckland has closed until further notice after another community case of Covid-19 was diagnosed.

Meanwhile, Auckland University associate professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles has called for Auckland to be moved back to alert level 2, which places limits on gathering sizes, to “stop super-spreaders” while contact tracing is carried out.

Staff and students are eligible for testing at the Papatoetoe High School pop-up, but family members are asked to go to a community testing centre.

The Ministry of Health said family members do not need to get tested unless they show symptoms of Covid-19 or are specifically asked.