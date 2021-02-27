Covid-19: No new cases of virus in community, one in managed isolation

Auckland's Papatoetoe High school test their students again for Covid-19 after 3 new community cases were announced on Tuesday..

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation and none in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The new case in managed isolation, arrived in New Zealand from Pakistan on February 21.

Papatoetoe High School is due to reopen on March 1, the Ministry said, students and staff would need to provide a recent negative test result before being allowed to return.

Excluding the three positive cases at the school, 1,515 students and staff have returned at least one negative test result since February 15.

On Friday it was announced there was one new case of the virus in the community – a household contact of cases announced on Tuesday, who works at KFC.

Three new community cases had been announced on Tuesday, connected to a south Auckland family who had previously tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the Friday case worked at KFC in Botany Downs, which is now considered a location of interest.

This was because they were possibly infectious for up to 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.

They developed symptoms while in quarantine at the Jet Park hotel, where they were moved when other members of their household were confirmed as positive on Tuesday.

The ministry said 11 KFC staff who worked at the same time as the case were considered close plus contacts.

They should get a test on Saturday and are required to isolate for 14 days. Their household contacts would also need to isolate until the staff members received a negative day five test.

People who entered the store, on Ti Rakau Dr, between 3.30pm on Monday and 12.30am on Tuesday are considered close contacts and should isolate at home until March 8.

The ministry said these people should also get tested on Saturday and then again at day 12.

People who went through the drive-through between 3.30pm on Monday and 12.30pm on Tuesday are considered casual plus contacts and should isolate at home until a negative day five test comes back.

These people should also get a test on Saturday and remain isolated until they get their test results back.

All contacts should call Healthline, the ministry said.

Despite the country currently being at alert level 1, the Ōtara flea market was cancelled this Saturday.

The cancellation was announced in a social media post, which stated the market would not be operating “under instruction from the DHB”.

“We will try and keep you updated as early as possible. This information was just brought to our attention,” the post said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 66. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,016.