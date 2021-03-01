news
National
Coronavirus
Live: Chris Hipkins hints that South Auckland may get the Covid-19 vaccine first
12:25, Mar 01 2021
1 NEWS
The PM says it’s her expectation that when the general vaccination programme starts, people in south Auckland will be first in line.
Stuff’s
coverage as we bring you the latest on the Covid-19 situation.
RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff
The checkpoint heading south out of Auckland was nearly empty on Monday morning.
Stuff
