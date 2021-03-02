Slew of Taranaki events impacted by Covid-19 alert level change

The country’s latest change in Covid-19 alert levels has thrown a spanner in the works of a number of big-ticket events across Taranaki this week and prompted a plea from organisers of a major trail walking fundraiser.

The Multi Ethic Extravaganza planned for this coming Saturday was cancelled on Sunday, while the Taranaki Truck Show scheduled for Sunday has now been postponed to Easter.

Operatic trio Sol3 Mio has postponed its Wednesday concert and Patea RSA's centenary celebrations, involving numerous military vehicles and a mock battle, has been called off.

Following the discovery of a new community case on Saturday Auckland was put into alert level 3 from 6am Sunday, while the rest of the country moved to alert level 2. The levels will remain for at least seven days.

More than 100 big rigs were expected to go on display in Bell Block at the biennial Taranaki Truck Show on Saturday, some travelling from as far Christchurch.

Co-organiser Paul Wilson said the family day, which usually drew a crowd of more than 1000, would now go ahead on Easter Sunday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Pātea RSA has cancelled its centenary event. Pictured is committee member Jacq Dwyer, president Tom Matiaha and secretary Joan MacBeth.

Patea RSA had no alternative date for its centenary, which was already two years behind schedule.

Planned for Sunday the event included a flyover by a replica Spitfire, mock battles and three 25lb howitzer field guns.

RSA committee member Jacq Dwyer said postponing the event wasn’t an option for a number of reasons.

Just hours after the alert level change, organisers of New Plymouth’s Multi Ethic Extravaganza planned for Saturday pulled the plug on the event for the first time in its 27 year history.

Supplied Operatic trio Sol3 Mio’s New Plymouth performance has been postponed.

It's not just the Taranaki Anniversary weekend that's impacted. Kiwi operatic pop vocal trio Sol3 Mio has postponed its Wednesday concert at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth. There is no new date yet.

Taranaki Comedy Club’s Friday night show, featuring a number of comedians including Taranaki-born Ben Hurley, has also been postponed.

Artur Francisco/Oxfam/Supplied The Oxfam Trailwalker charity event is scheduled to be held in Taranaki this month.

The alert level switch has also seen organisers of the Oxfam Trailwalker event urge Kiwis to stick to the rules of their respective alert levels as the best way to ensure the New Plymouth event can go ahead on March 20 and 21.

The Oxfam Trailwalker event usually attracts about 1000 entrants, as well as 1500 supporters.

This year would be the region’s first time hosting the walk, which raises money for Oxfam's humanitarian work.

In a statement Oxfam New Zealand executive director Rachael Le Mesurier said they were closely following advice from public health officials as the date for the event approached.

“We know a lot of people will be travelling to the event from outside the region, including our staff, and everyone has been locking in plans for the event weekend.

“With this in mind we are keeping a close eye on developments over the next few days and will communicate with participants as soon as we know more, particularly if new information may result in changes to the event’s format.”

Le Mesurier said there were contingency event plans in place for different regional or national alert level changes one through four, with the first priority being the safety and wellbeing of all involved.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Taranaki Mega Fun Carnival will run on Saturday with a limit of 100 patrons.

The Taranaki Mega Fun Carnival was due to begin on Thursday but organiser Brent Taylor has instead decided to kick-off on Saturday with a limit of 100 patrons.

He said rides would be cleaned in between use, and sanitising stations and QR codes would be available on site.

If the levels drop on Sunday morning, then the carnival will continue on Sunday and Monday without the cap on numbers.

Taylor would also consider running the event the following weekend.