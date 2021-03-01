Covid-19: Aucklanders should take level 3 restrictions with them

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is urging anyone travelling from Auckland to take their level 3 restrictions with them, despite the Government saying there is no legal requirement to do so.

Thousands of people who have flown south from Auckland are being told to take their level 3 restrictions with them and be alert for any Covid-19 symptoms.

Flights from Auckland to the other main cities have continued as normal since the Auckland region moved to Covid-19 alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand moved to alert level 2 on Sunday.

Some 108 flights departed Auckland Airport on Monday, including 15 to Christchurch, 14 to Wellington and seven to Queenstown.

Those travelling during the weekend included about 2000 Aucklanders who were in Christchurch for the city’s largest outdoor music festival, Electric Avenue.

A Jetstar spokesperson said the airline had a “marginal” increase in demand for Auckland flights on Sunday.

It had since cancelled six return flights on Monday and Tuesday, but affected passengers would be put on other flights within several days.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said a similar number of passengers were flying this week, but declined to say how many.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said anyone travelling from Auckland needed to take their level 3 restrictions with them because they could unknowingly be incubating the virus.

A spokesperson for the Government’s Covid-19 Response Group said personal travel in and out of level 3-restricted areas was strictly limited.

However, there was no legal requirement for anyone travelling into a level 2 region to abide by level 3 restrictions.

The spokesperson encouraged travellers to be particularly vigilant and get a test if they started showing any signs of ill health or Covid symptoms.

Anyone who needed to cross the alert level boundary for work or personal reasons, and were not already permitted to do so, would need to apply for an exemption from the Ministry of Health.

Wiles urged people not to travel unnecessarily, and emphasised the importance of wearing a mask.

Airlines also needed to keep food and drink services on hold, so passengers kept their masks on all at times, she said.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker says it is important to ask on what basis should people be allowed to fly out of Auckland.

There was a higher risk of spreading the virus in places where people were in close quarters with each other.

“If you are somebody who has been in Auckland and you have symptoms, then you must not ignore that even for a day.”

Professor and epidemiologist Michael Baker said it was important to ask why people should be allowed to fly from Auckland to the South Island, what the rules were for exemptions, and how they were applied.

“If you added up to hundreds or thousands of people flying in a day then that starts to increase the risk of propagating the virus.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel says it’s a concern that 2000 Aucklanders were in Christchurch for the Electric Avenue festival on Saturday, but it “is what it is”.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said it was a bit “worrisome” to think of the number of people who had travelled from Auckland to Christchurch for the Electric Avenue festival in the weekend.

“I just think people ought to follow the rules and ... that’s the lesson we’ve learned from what’s happened up in Auckland.”

She hoped people would keep using the Covid tracer app or sign in manually, stay ultra cautious, and get a test and stay at home if they had any concerns about how they were feeling.

Christchurch has not had a case of Covid since early November when two staff members at Christchurch’s Sudima managed isolation facility tested positive following a cluster of 31 Russian fishing crew cases.

Additional reporting by Steven Walton